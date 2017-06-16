Win: A Custom Loic Bruni Kit - Crankworx Fantasy Prize

Jun 16, 2017 at 15:00
Jun 16, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx

Loic Bruni pins it in the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS. Photo: Fraser Britton


Get your Crankworx Fantasy team in now for the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS at Fantasy.Crankworx.com, and you could be wearing a French downhill superstar's kit.

Win A Custom Loic Bruni Kit - Crankworx Fantasy Prize
The kit. Photo: Contributed.

Loic Bruni's custom DH Flexair Moth kit is a one-of-a-kind. You will never be able to buy it anywhere, and it could be yours if you sign up for Crankworx Fantasy.

Play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com by choosing the top six names you believe will hit the scoreboard.

Enter to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler in August by picking the names you want to see top the standings in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda.

Then don't miss watching any of the live broadcasts, right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.

Loic Bruni during the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by iXS at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand on March 13 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx

Loic Bruni locks it down in the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by IXS at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 13, 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx



Broadcasts to come:

Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style Innsbruck
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST


