Win: A Custom Loic Bruni Kit - Crankworx Fantasy Prize

The kit. Photo: Contributed.
Loic Bruni's custom DH Flexair Moth kit is a one-of-a-kind. You will never be able to buy it anywhere, and it could be yours if you sign up for Crankworx Fantasy.
Play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com
by choosing the top six names you believe will hit the scoreboard.
Enter to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler
in August by picking the names you want to see top the standings in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda.
Then don't miss watching any of the live broadcasts
, right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.
Broadcasts to come:Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS
Loic Bruni locks it down in the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by IXS at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 13, 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTMons Royale Dual Speed and Style Innsbruck
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTRaiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST
