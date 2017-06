Win: A Custom Loic Bruni Kit - Crankworx Fantasy Prize

Get your Crankworx Fantasy team in now for the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS at Fantasy.Crankworx.com, and you could be wearing a French downhill superstar's kit.

The kit. Photo: Contributed.

Loic Bruni locks it down in the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by IXS at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 13, 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Broadcasts to come:

Loic Bruni's custom DH Flexair Moth kit is a one-of-a-kind. You will never be able to buy it anywhere, and it could be yours if you sign up for Crankworx Fantasy.Play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com by choosing the top six names you believe will hit the scoreboard.Enter to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler in August by picking the names you want to see top the standings in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda.Then don't miss watching any of the, right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CESTSaturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PSTSunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTSunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CESTSunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PSTMonday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTThursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CESTThursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PSTFriday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTFriday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CESTFriday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PSTSaturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZSTSaturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CESTSaturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PSTSunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTSunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CESTSunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PSTMonday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST