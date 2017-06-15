Crankworx Fantasy: Want This Get Up?

Crankworx Fantasy Prize for Dual Speed and Style: Kyle Strait Truvativ Descendant Colab Bar
Big, bold and purely American, Kyle Strait stormed onto the gravity scene as a kid and didn't hang around too long before making his mark. Lyle, as friends know him, is the first rider to ever huck himself off Utah's cliffs well enough to win Red Bull Rampage twice. And for as well as the big man dominates the big mountain lines, he's perhaps even more at home on the high-G turns of Slalom and Dual Speed and Style.
It takes a lot of strength, leverage, and confidence to move that much man and bike, so Kyle's bars are 808 millimeters wide. And to make sure you don't forget his nationality, he chose a big ol' eagle to decorate them.
Kyle Strait personally autographed jersey? In addition to the colab bar, Kyle is going to send you a personally autographed jersey worn during the event.Approximate value 750€
