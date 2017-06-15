Crankworx Fantasy: Want This Get Up?

Jun 15, 2017 at 8:28
Jun 15, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Crankworx Fantasy Kyle Strait

Crankworx Fantasy Prize for Dual Speed and Style: Kyle Strait Truvativ Descendant Colab Bar

Big, bold and purely American, Kyle Strait stormed onto the gravity scene as a kid and didn't hang around too long before making his mark. Lyle, as friends know him, is the first rider to ever huck himself off Utah's cliffs well enough to win Red Bull Rampage twice. And for as well as the big man dominates the big mountain lines, he's perhaps even more at home on the high-G turns of Slalom and Dual Speed and Style.

It takes a lot of strength, leverage, and confidence to move that much man and bike, so Kyle's bars are 808 millimeters wide. And to make sure you don't forget his nationality, he chose a big ol' eagle to decorate them.

Kyle Strait personally autographed jersey? In addition to the colab bar, Kyle is going to send you a personally autographed jersey worn during the event.

Approximate value 750€

Play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com

Win a trip to Crankworx Whistler for August and pick your favourite riders for a chance at some sweet mountain bike swag.

And don't miss watching the live broadcast today, right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.

Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed and Style
Thursday, June 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 15, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 16, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Conor Macfarlane Interview


Broadcasts to come:

Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style Innsbruck
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
130800 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
99666 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
71877 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
69382 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
69035 views
Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks
66968 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
62599 views
What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup
60733 views






4 Comments

  • + 3
 Yo kyle, after your second win at Rampage you made an AMA here on pinkbike and you offered a pair of Sensus grips to whoever "measured" the Oakley sender. I am still waiting bro.
  • + 1
 Are this bar come new or second hand (heavy use on this event) and he will wash that jersey before send it off ?(Well I hope so !) But still you want to many of my details , so nah thx.
  • + 2
 No, but thanks for offering
  • + 1
 Nope, I want the frame. BAAAD

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043455
Mobile Version of Website