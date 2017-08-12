Crankworx Fantasy: Win a Trip to Crankworx Rotorua

Aug 12, 2017 at 16:40
Aug 12, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Action from the crankworx Air Downhill. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx

Crankworx Fantasy is back and better than ever. We're changing things up to make it easier to make informed picks for your teams. Here's how to play:

Visit fantasy.crankworx.com ahead of our live broadcast events, and build your Crankworx Fantasy team, staying within the salary cap, before the first riders drop in. You can make changes to your team until the start of the event, at which time the roster spots will lock. Once the action kicks off, you'll accumulate points based on how the athletes on your team perform in that event.

Once all is done and dusted, we'll tally the points and notify the winner!

We're kicking the Crankworx Fantasy action off right away, with the Clif Dual Speed & Style daily league.

Up for grabs? A custom painted Bell Helmet designed by Casey Brown! Sign up now and get your team together before the action kicks off tonight at 5pm PDT.

Crankworx Fantasy Win A Trip To Crankworx Rotorua

While you're at it, lock in your team for tomorrow's Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized for a chance to win a full enduro kit from Specialized, including a Dissident Carbon Fiber full face helmet, a Specialized Enduro Comp Jersey, Enduro Comp Shorts, and 2FO Flat 2.0 Shoes.

Crankworx Fantasy Win A Trip To Crankworx Rotorua

This second Crankworx Fantasy daily league closes Sunday morning, August 13 at 9am PDT. Get your picks in, then get ready for the big show, LIVE on crankworx.com at 5:30pm PDT.

We will be playing all week with the ultimate prize on the line for Red Bull Joyride: A trip to Crankworx Rotorua!

Check out the action at Fantasy.Crankworx.com


