Crankworx Fantasy: Win a Trip to the Mecca of Mountain Biking

'Get amongst' at the Red Bull Joyride means 30,000 fans, a cutting-edge course, and stoke flowing as free as the riders. Photo: Scott Robarts

Stack your team for Crankworx Fantasy , and cash in on gear, merchandise and a trip to the home of Crankworx

Born in the gritty Whistler berms, Dual Speed and Style opens each festival pitting tricks and flare against the racers' brash speed. August. Photo: Clint Trahan

Thomas Genon superstars another win after proving his mettle with a first place at Red Bull Joyride win in 2013. Photo: Clint Trahan

The SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized shows Mathew Hunt how it earned the name 'Crankzilla'. Photo: Scott Robarts

Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard and Bas Van Steenbergen light up the course where Tom Van Steenbergen executed the first double backflip in Dual Speed history. Photo: Clint Trahan

Grease lightening. Jared Graves shows the enduro crowd whose boss after a mechanical dashed his hopes at a top finish. Redemption for 2017? Photo: Clint Trahan

Want to know what the Top of the World feels like? Win the trip to Crankworx and you could be riding it. Photo: Sean St Denis

Be there to watch hometown hero Jesse Melamed try to bring home his first endure win on home soil. Photo: Sean St Denis