Crankworx Fantasy: Win a Trip to the Mecca of Mountain Biking

'Get amongst' at the Red Bull Joyride means 30,000 fans, a cutting-edge course, and stoke flowing as free as the riders. Photo: Scott Robarts

Stack your team for Crankworx Fantasy , and cash in on gear, merchandise and a trip to the home of Crankworx

Born in the gritty Whistler berms, Dual Speed and Style opens each festival pitting tricks and flare against the racers' brash speed. August. Photo: Clint Trahan

Thomas Genon superstars another win after proving his mettle with a first place at Red Bull Joyride win in 2013. Photo: Clint Trahan

The SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized shows Mathew Hunt how it earned the name 'Crankzilla'. Photo: Scott Robarts

Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard and Bas Van Steenbergen light up the course where Tom Van Steenbergen executed the first double backflip in Dual Speed history. Photo: Clint Trahan

Grease lightening. Jared Graves shows the enduro crowd whose boss after a mechanical dashed his hopes at a top finish. Redemption for 2017? Photo: Clint Trahan

Want to know what the Top of the World feels like? Win the trip to Crankworx and you could be riding it. Photo: Sean St Denis

Be there to watch hometown hero Jesse Melamed try to bring home his first endure win on home soil. Photo: Sean St Denis

Six months of gravity-defying action culminates in the root-riddled dustup of Crankworx Whistler this August 11–20, and Crankworx wants to bring you, and a friend, along for the ride.Play Crankworx Fantasy and you could join the congregation of stoke-drenched dirt worshippers in the Boneyard for the 14th annual Whistler celebration.Sign up at Fantasy.Crankworx.com , and pick the top six names to hit the scoreboard for each live broadcast event.Then watch as all the action unfolds in Les Gets and Innsbruck and you could qualify for prizing from the biggest brands in the industry—or the five-day trip to Crankworx home base.To win the trip, pick your top six riders in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Innsbruck presented by Kenda , and set your scoreboard. The most accurate winning lineup at the end of both events will send one lucky player to Whistler to see the last festival of the Crankworx World Tour and the crowning of the King and Queen of Crankworx A new game launches each day with opportunities to win SRAM products, Fox clothing and more after each event. Watch Pinkbike and the Crankworx Instagram Account (@ Crankworx ) each morning for the prize of the day.Crankworx Les Gets runs June 14–18 and Crankworx Innsbruck June 21–25.Watch the Crankworx action live this June: Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed & Style Thursday, June 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 15, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 16, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZST Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:00 a.m. PST Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZSTTo play, simply sign up at fantasy.crankworx.com , or log into your existing account. And watch as all the action unfolds!