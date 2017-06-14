Crankworx Fantasy: Win a Trip to the Mecca of Mountain Biking

Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx Les Gets 2017
The crowds at Crankworx Whistler were epic this year with a full 30 000 for Joyride.
'Get amongst' at the Red Bull Joyride means 30,000 fans, a cutting-edge course, and stoke flowing as free as the riders. Photo: Scott Robarts

Stack your team for Crankworx Fantasy, and cash in on gear, merchandise and a trip to the home of Crankworx

Six months of gravity-defying action culminates in the root-riddled dustup of Crankworx Whistler this August 11–20, and Crankworx wants to bring you, and a friend, along for the ride.

Tomas Lemoine Left vs Mitch Chubey Right during the CLIF Bar Dual Speed amp Style at Crankworx Whistler. Photo by Clint Trahan.
Born in the gritty Whistler berms, Dual Speed and Style opens each festival pitting tricks and flare against the racers' brash speed. August. Photo: Clint Trahan

Play Crankworx Fantasy and you could join the congregation of stoke-drenched dirt worshippers in the Boneyard for the 14th annual Whistler celebration.

Thomas Genon pulls out a final trick against competitor Jakub Vencl on his way down the Crankworx Whistler CLIF Bar Dual Speed amp Style. Photo by Clint Trahan.
Thomas Genon superstars another win after proving his mettle with a first place at Red Bull Joyride win in 2013. Photo: Clint Trahan

Sign up at Fantasy.Crankworx.com, and pick the top six names to hit the scoreboard for each live broadcast event.

Mathew Hunt races in the SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Scott Robarts
The SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized shows Mathew Hunt how it earned the name 'Crankzilla'. Photo: Scott Robarts

Then watch as all the action unfolds in Les Gets and Innsbruck and you could qualify for prizing from the biggest brands in the industry—or the five-day trip to Crankworx home base.

To win the trip, pick your top six riders in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Innsbruck presented by Kenda, and set your scoreboard. The most accurate winning lineup at the end of both events will send one lucky player to Whistler to see the last festival of the Crankworx World Tour and the crowning of the King and Queen of Crankworx.

Ryan Howard left vs Bas Van Steenbergen Right during the CLIF Bar Dual Speed amp Style at Crankworx Whistler. Photo by Clint Trahan.
Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard and Bas Van Steenbergen light up the course where Tom Van Steenbergen executed the first double backflip in Dual Speed history. Photo: Clint Trahan

A new game launches each day with opportunities to win SRAM products, Fox clothing and more after each event. Watch Pinkbike and the Crankworx Instagram Account (@Crankworx) each morning for the prize of the day.

Jared Graves during the Candian Open Enduro presented by Specialized at Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan
Grease lightening. Jared Graves shows the enduro crowd whose boss after a mechanical dashed his hopes at a top finish. Redemption for 2017? Photo: Clint Trahan

Crankworx Les Gets runs June 14–18 and Crankworx Innsbruck June 21–25.

Rachel Throop SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Sean StDenis
Want to know what the Top of the World feels like? Win the trip to Crankworx and you could be riding it. Photo: Sean St Denis

Watch the Crankworx action live this June:

Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed & Style Thursday, June 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 15, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 16, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:00 a.m. PST Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST

Jesse Melamed SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Sean StDenis
Be there to watch hometown hero Jesse Melamed try to bring home his first endure win on home soil. Photo: Sean St Denis

To play, simply sign up at fantasy.crankworx.com, or log into your existing account. And watch as all the action unfolds!


