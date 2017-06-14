Crankworx Fantasy: Win a Trip to the Mecca of Mountain Biking

'Get amongst' at the Red Bull Joyride means 30,000 fans, a cutting-edge course, and stoke flowing as free as the riders. Photo: Scott Robarts Stack your team for Crankworx Fantasy, and cash in on gear, merchandise and a trip to the home of Crankworx
Six months of gravity-defying action culminates in the root-riddled dustup of Crankworx Whistler
this August 11–20, and Crankworx wants to bring you, and a friend, along for the ride.Born in the gritty Whistler berms, Dual Speed and Style opens each festival pitting tricks and flare against the racers' brash speed. August. Photo: Clint Trahan
Play Crankworx Fantasy
and you could join the congregation of stoke-drenched dirt worshippers in the Boneyard for the 14th annual Whistler celebration. Thomas Genon superstars another win after proving his mettle with a first place at Red Bull Joyride win in 2013. Photo: Clint Trahan
Sign up at Fantasy.Crankworx.com
, and pick the top six names to hit the scoreboard for each live broadcast
event.The SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized shows Mathew Hunt how it earned the name 'Crankzilla'. Photo: Scott Robarts
Then watch as all the action unfolds in Les Gets
and Innsbruck
and you could qualify for prizing from the biggest brands in the industry—or the five-day trip to Crankworx home base.
To win the trip, pick your top six riders in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
and the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Innsbruck presented by Kenda
, and set your scoreboard. The most accurate winning lineup at the end of both events will send one lucky player to Whistler to see the last festival of the Crankworx World Tour
and the crowning of the King and Queen of Crankworx
.Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard and Bas Van Steenbergen light up the course where Tom Van Steenbergen executed the first double backflip in Dual Speed history. Photo: Clint Trahan
A new game launches each day with opportunities to win SRAM products, Fox clothing and more after each event. Watch Pinkbike and the Crankworx Instagram Account (@Crankworx
) each morning for the prize of the day. Grease lightening. Jared Graves shows the enduro crowd whose boss after a mechanical dashed his hopes at a top finish. Redemption for 2017? Photo: Clint Trahan
Crankworx Les Gets runs June 14–18 and Crankworx Innsbruck June 21–25.Want to know what the Top of the World feels like? Win the trip to Crankworx and you could be riding it. Photo: Sean St Denis
Watch the Crankworx action live this June:Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed & Style
Thursday, June 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 15, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 16, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTLes Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTMons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTRaiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:00 a.m. PST Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZSTBe there to watch hometown hero Jesse Melamed try to bring home his first endure win on home soil. Photo: Sean St Denis
