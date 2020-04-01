Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 Postponed

The decision certainly wasn't an easy one. After three hugely successful years, we didn't want to disappoint the athletes, fans, media, volunteers and everyone else involved in the event. That's why we have decided to postpone Crankworx Innsbruck until the autumn. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners and sponsors – first and foremost Innsbruck Tourism – for supporting us in these exceptional circumstances and helping ensure a spectacular conclusion to the Crankworx World Tour. I also want to thank all the Crankworx fans for their patience. We look forward to seeing you again soon in Innsbruck! — Georg Spazier, head of the organizing team behind Crankworx Innsbruck