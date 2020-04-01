Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 Postponed

Apr 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Crankworx Innsbruck, originally scheduled for June 10-14, has been postponed to September 30-October 4, 2020 in light of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic around the globe.


bigquotesWe have been monitoring the situation closely with our colleagues in Austria. We’ve decided the most prudent course of action will be to make alternate arrangements for Crankworx Innsbruck. There are so many people who contribute to the success of our festivals, including athletes, media, sponsors, and fans. Their health is our #1 priority. We considered all these stakeholders when choosing the new dates, mindful of the fact that the fall event calendar is filling up as many other events are forced to postpone alongside us. Looking at the calendar in Innsbruck, this was our best option based on venue availability and accommodation. We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these challenging times. For now, we’re focusing on the future – we can’t wait to put on a great show in Innsbruck come September.Crankworx General Manager Darren Kinnaird




bigquotesThe decision certainly wasn't an easy one. After three hugely successful years, we didn't want to disappoint the athletes, fans, media, volunteers and everyone else involved in the event. That's why we have decided to postpone Crankworx Innsbruck until the autumn. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners and sponsors – first and foremost Innsbruck Tourism – for supporting us in these exceptional circumstances and helping ensure a spectacular conclusion to the Crankworx World Tour. I also want to thank all the Crankworx fans for their patience. We look forward to seeing you again soon in Innsbruck!Georg Spazier, head of the organizing team behind Crankworx Innsbruck




All tickets purchased so far will remain valid for the new date and Crankworx Whistler is still set to go ahead as scheduled, August 5-16, 2020.

bigquotesUntil then, let’s all focus on our own health and safety, and that of our friends, family and colleagues, in the hopes that we’ll soon be able to get back to the things we love and live for.Crankworx




Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Coronavirus Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
88828 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
68518 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
65897 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
50229 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
47730 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
45935 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
45259 views
Check Out: A Gear Bag, Maxima's New Tire Sealant & A Different Take on the Waterbottle
40500 views

10 Comments

  • 15 0
 i guess its outsbruck now
  • 3 0
 why do i upvote this shit
  • 1 0
 @anchoricex: I did too man
  • 3 0
 At this point, I think the only real news would be if something IS happening.
  • 1 0
 Wonder how long before Whistler is postponed. In Aus it might be hard to get tickets at the moment for flights as the Corona is seen as a known occurring event so you might not get a refund dependent on airline.
  • 2 0
 Oof. The same days as Sea Otter and an EWS. That's going to be interesting
  • 1 0
 None of them will be happening so it won't be a problem. This won't be done in Sept at least not Sept 2020.
  • 1 0
 Looks like September is going to be a busy month
  • 1 0
 Didn’t we all know it was going to be canceled?
  • 1 0
 “Postponed” lol

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008795
Mobile Version of Website