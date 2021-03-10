Crankworx Innsbruck Announces Return & Confirms New Dates

Mar 10, 2021
by Official Crankworx  
Photo Kike Abelleira
The legend of Tommy G... Photo: Kike Abelleira

Press Release: Crankworx

Hey, 2021. We’ve got a little something for you…

We. Are. Back. And inviting the best riders in the world along for the ride.


June 16-20, Crankworx Innsbruck will return to its spring home in the calendar, bringing the action to Bikepark Innsbruck for the fifth year.

What can you expect? Live coverage on Red Bull TV of racing, competition and good times in the mountains with friends, featuring the world’s best mountain bikers.

Live broadcast action will include:

Thursday, June 17: Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Thursday, June 17: RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge
Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Sunday, June 20: Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

The Official European Whip-Off Championships will also be back (after being snowed out in October 2020), with highlights available after.

Photo Fraser Britton
Casey Brown and Kade Edwards, sending on the iconic Crankworx Innsbruck whip-off jump. Photo: Fraser Britton

Preliminary schedule is available here: crankworx.com/innsbruck/schedule/

Red Bull TV’s official event page will also keep you up-to-date with broadcast times and details: RedBull.com/Crankworx

2020’s festival saw a field dominated by riders who opted to base themselves in Europe for the condensed racing season, meaning some of our faves were MIA.

bigquotesI missed being in Innsbruck so bad! It felt abnormal not being there to drop in. I was out in Utah watching, so the event was in the middle of the night for me, but of course I stayed up to watch. I was getting hyped for all the boys putting down their runs! It feels really exciting planning a return to Crankworx in June. All of us Slopestyle riders thrive on preparing for contests all year, so getting my mind and body ready for Crankworx again is getting me super hyped. I’m most excited about the opportunity to feel the adrenaline of doing a contest run again! The nerves and butterflies before a run are always wild. And if the run goes well that feeling is unbeatable when you land the last trick. I’ve missed all of those sensations so I’m most excited to experience it all again! I’ve been working on all kinds of stuff as always! Hopefully I can show some new insane tricks in Innsbruck. We’ll see. But what fans can look forward to is an insane show full of action packed runs. I’m super hungry to throw down a crazy run and I’m sure all of the other riders are just as hungry! So it will be an epic show. Looking forward to it!Nicholi Rogatkin

Photo Fraser Britton
Nicholi Rogatkin's win, circa 2017 (aka Year One of Crankworx Innsbruck). Back when podiums were close and we didn't have to worry about whether biting medals was COVID-safe. Photo: Fraser Britton

Crankworx Innsbruck is being planned in full cooperation with the local health authorities, with the full scope of the event being determined closer to June.

bigquotesWe are planning based on what we know now, with the confidence that we staged two successful made-for-TV festivals last year. Being able to safely get athletes racing and bring some excitement to the world last year was awesome. As we hope things will start to trend in a positive direction, we are setting a strong foundation for the festival in June, with some exciting events for athletes to compete in and for fans to follow along with from home. We’re remaining flexible as we get deeper into 2021 and leaving space to add layers as restrictions allow.Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx

Photo Kike Abelleira
2020 Dual Slalom Innsbruck champs: Morgane Charre, Mathilde Bernard, Luana Chereches. Photo: Kike Abelleira

An added bonus this year will be that amateurs will have a chance to race in the Dual Slalom and the DH. Registration will open for both pro and amateur categories on Thursday, April 15.

Lists of invited riders for Slopestyle, Pump Track and Speed & Style will follow in May.

Our first stake of 2021 is officially in the ground. Stay tuned for more as we start to roll out all the exciting plans we’ve been working on for 2021, and beyond! #crankworxiscoming

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Noice !
It'll be great to have some competitions to watch this summer ! Smile
  • 2 0
 Woo! Can’t wait to come back to crankworx for some
Racing!
  • 1 0
 We can't wait to have you back Luca Confetti!!
  • 1 0
 hey kids , please don't edit your videos if you have just done a line of coke or a hit of crack .
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the slopestyle comp!

