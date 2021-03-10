Crankworx Innsbruck Announces Return & Confirms New Dates

I missed being in Innsbruck so bad! It felt abnormal not being there to drop in. I was out in Utah watching, so the event was in the middle of the night for me, but of course I stayed up to watch. I was getting hyped for all the boys putting down their runs! It feels really exciting planning a return to Crankworx in June. All of us Slopestyle riders thrive on preparing for contests all year, so getting my mind and body ready for Crankworx again is getting me super hyped. I’m most excited about the opportunity to feel the adrenaline of doing a contest run again! The nerves and butterflies before a run are always wild. And if the run goes well that feeling is unbeatable when you land the last trick. I’ve missed all of those sensations so I’m most excited to experience it all again! I’ve been working on all kinds of stuff as always! Hopefully I can show some new insane tricks in Innsbruck. We’ll see. But what fans can look forward to is an insane show full of action packed runs. I’m super hungry to throw down a crazy run and I’m sure all of the other riders are just as hungry! So it will be an epic show. Looking forward to it! — Nicholi Rogatkin