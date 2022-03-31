Crankworx Innsbruck Returns on June 15

We are more than proud to have successfully conducted two Crankworx Innsbruck events in the last years despite the pandemic. Now we are euphoric to finally be organizing an event that will have a real festival feeling again. We can't wait until the first rider hits the legendary whip-off jumps to kick of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 with an extended sundown session, to see kids’ eyes lighting up at out Kidsworx program, and have riders from all over the world grab a cold drink together at our expo. With the assumption that the COVID pandemic will continue to decrease, we can't wait to celebrate mountain biking properly again. We are counting down the days and the crew is working hard to set the stage and finally make it happen as we are used to. — Georg Spazier, Head of the Crankworx Innsbruck organizing committee