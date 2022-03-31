Crankworx Innsbruck Returns on June 15

Press Release: Crankworx
It's been a minute. Over 1.5M, actually, since we hosted a full Crankworx festival. Since Rotorua 2020, we have seen a ton of racing (actually more than an average, between the Crankworx World Tour festivals and the Summer Series' that took place in B.C. and New Zealand), but no or limited crowds.
We're beyond stoked that in 11 weeks time we'll be welcoming the world to follow along with all the action from Crankworx Innsbruck on Red Bull TV (and right here on Pinkbike) and on-site from the festival grounds at Bikepark Innsbruck.
June 15-19 Innsbruck, Austria will see a gathering of the Kings and Queens of mountain bike, Slopestyle’s elite, the up-and-comers, amateurs, juniors, the teeny-tiny shredders, the media, industry, and THE FANS.
We can't wait.
|Crowd has been missed. I hope they still remember how to go crazy and get us dialed af !!—Tomas Lemoine
|We are more than proud to have successfully conducted two Crankworx Innsbruck events in the last years despite the pandemic. Now we are euphoric to finally be organizing an event that will have a real festival feeling again. We can't wait until the first rider hits the legendary whip-off jumps to kick of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 with an extended sundown session, to see kids’ eyes lighting up at out Kidsworx program, and have riders from all over the world grab a cold drink together at our expo. With the assumption that the COVID pandemic will continue to decrease, we can't wait to celebrate mountain biking properly again. We are counting down the days and the crew is working hard to set the stage and finally make it happen as we are used to.—Georg Spazier, Head of the Crankworx Innsbruck organizing committee
Crankworx Innsbruck will mark the first point in the season that Crankworx’s global mountain bike family have gathered in competition and celebration.
|So pumped to come back to Innsbruck! I always enjoy the vibe there, and I know this year will be no different. Excited for the Speed & Style course, and the cows!—Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Burbidge-Smith had a stellar Crankworx Innsbruck in 2021, finishing first in Dual Slalom, fifth in Pump Track, and third in Speed & Style.
It will also mark the beginning of the battles for the King & Queen of Crankworx, the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, and the first of two chances that Slopestyle athletes will have to make a push for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle.
The festival will host seven races and competitions and a ticketed venue ready to welcome back spectators. The festival site at Bikepark Innsbruck will include a full expo bringing together the best of the bike industry with unique local offerings, woom Kidsworx presented by Tirol Tageszeitung providing a unique arena for the littlest mountain bikers out there, and all the great festival vibes that come with the ultimate experience in mountain biking in Europe.
The preliminary sport schedule includes:
Wednesday, June 15:
Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
Thursday, June 16:
Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
RockShox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
Friday, June 17:
CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
Saturday, June 18:
Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Unofficial Official Scrub-Off
Sunday, June 19:
deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
Details: crankworx.com/innsbruck/schedule/
As the days to the festival tick away, some exciting changes are in the works at the festival site, including the addition of a quarter pipe as the final feature on the Slopestyle course. Full details to come as building progresses on site.
The Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Slopestyle, and DH will be live on Red Bull TV and Pinkbike.
Athlete registration and spectator tickets go on sale April 11. Stay tuned to for updates: crankworx.com/innsbruck
Watch this space in May, when we'll release the list of qualified Slopestyle athletes, as well as the lists of preliminary athletes who’ll be congregating in Innsbruck in June.
Crankworx Innsbruck will be the first of four Crankworx World Tour stops in 2022, with the newest location set to be unveiled next week.
Oh yes, it’s happening.#crankworxiscoming
