Crankworx Innsbruck Schedule Update

Updated Broadcast Times

We would like to inform you about an important update to the schedule for Crankworx Innsbruck.Due to a potential weather change forecasted for tomorrow, Saturday, June 15, we have adjusted the event schedule to ensure the safety, enjoyment, and a rewarding experience for both riders and spectators on site.The Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck will now take place on Saturday, and the new Super-Sunday will host the Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck and Crankworx Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol. The details schedule can be found here • June 15 at 11am CEST: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck• June 16 at 10am CEST: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck• June 16 at 4pm CEST: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club TirolMake sure to tune in live at Red Bull TV For those excited to watch the Thule Slopestyle and Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club and currently holding a Saturday-only ticket, you have the option to swap the ticket for a Sunday day ticket, or upgrade to a weekend pass for a small fee of EUR 8 and enjoy the full weekend. If you'd like to swap your ticket, just come up to the ticket office with your existing pass.