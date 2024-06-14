Crankworx Innsbruck Schedule Update

We would like to inform you about an important update to the schedule for Crankworx Innsbruck.
Due to a potential weather change forecasted for tomorrow, Saturday, June 15, we have adjusted the event schedule to ensure the safety, enjoyment, and a rewarding experience for both riders and spectators on site.
The Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck will now take place on Saturday, and the new Super-Sunday will host the Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck and Crankworx Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol. The details schedule can be found here
.Updated Broadcast Times
• June 15 at 11am CEST: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
• June 16 at 10am CEST: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck
• June 16 at 4pm CEST: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol
Make sure to tune in live at Red Bull TV
.
For those excited to watch the Thule Slopestyle and Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club and currently holding a Saturday-only ticket, you have the option to swap the ticket for a Sunday day ticket, or upgrade to a weekend pass for a small fee of EUR 8 and enjoy the full weekend. If you'd like to swap your ticket, just come up to the ticket office with your existing pass.