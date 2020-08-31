Crankworx Innsbruck Set to Launch September 30

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx
Crankworx Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Slopestyle, and DH are coming back to Red Bull TV this October, live from Austria. Yes, the made-for-T.V. Crankworx Innsbruck is GO.
Following on the heels of the successful CLIF Crankworx Summer Series, we're taking racing in 2020 to the next level. One month from now, Crankworx Innsbruck will bring together some of the world’s best athletes to compete across multiple disciplines from September 30 through October 4.
Over the five days of the festival, five events will be broadcast live to Red Bull TV:
Thursday, October 1: Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Thursday, October 1: RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge
Friday, October 2: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
Saturday, October 3: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Sunday, October 4: iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank will also take place during the festival, with highlights available after.
The made-for-T.V. events will be staged from the festival’s home base of Bikepark Innsbruck. On offer? 10 hours of live race coverage on Red Bull TV, plus event recaps, highlight videos and more.
|It’s been an empty season and I am so pumped to get back on the contest circuit again. Not being able to travel outside of Sweden these past few months has allowed me to focus more on my riding... basically just an extended off-season with better weather and lots more bikes. I hope the event will be a good end to this crazy year.—Emil Johansson
Slopestyle, Pump Track and Speed & Style will all be invitational events.
Meantime, registration is now open for Dual Slalom and the DH. Details: https://www.crankworx.com/athletes/
|We are so thrilled to be able to continue the momentum of live racing we started with Summer Series, this time in Europe and on Red Bull TV. With so many of the world's best athletes flocking to Europe for the fall, we'll have the opportunity to bring together a stacked field of riders from different disciplines to see some great racing. We're confident that, working with our team in Innsbruck, we'll be able to put together a safe event and an amazing show for our fans around the world.—Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird
|With an eye on the global situation and in a close collaboration with the local authorities, we are happy to announce that we’ll be able to make Crankworx Innsbruck happen in 2020! With strict health and safety guidelines we have found a way to offer our international and local athletes the chance to participate in the Crankworx season finale here in Innsbruck. As we know, the athletes are on fire to get back between the tape, so we’ve been working hard on a solution all summer long. It was a requirement to reduce the participants on-site to a minimum, so our full focus will be on sport and getting the action live to our fans around the globe. We sincerely want to thank all our partners for their continued support and hope to return to the festival as we know it for our next edition!—Georg Spazier, head of the Crankworx Innsbruck organizing committee
Full schedule and details for all live events to come during Crankworx Innsbruck 2020: crankworx.com
Get stoked. Be safe. Watch #CrankworxFromHome.
