Crankworx Innsbruck Set to Launch September 30

With an eye on the global situation and in a close collaboration with the local authorities, we are happy to announce that we’ll be able to make Crankworx Innsbruck happen in 2020! With strict health and safety guidelines we have found a way to offer our international and local athletes the chance to participate in the Crankworx season finale here in Innsbruck. As we know, the athletes are on fire to get back between the tape, so we’ve been working hard on a solution all summer long. It was a requirement to reduce the participants on-site to a minimum, so our full focus will be on sport and getting the action live to our fans around the globe. We sincerely want to thank all our partners for their continued support and hope to return to the festival as we know it for our next edition! — Georg Spazier, head of the Crankworx Innsbruck organizing committee