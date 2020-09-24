Brook Macdonald to Return to Racing at Crankworx Innsbruck

Starting next week, the Crankworx World Tour is on track to light up your screens with the return of live mountain bike racing on Red Bull TV. For many of the world’s top mountain bike athletes, Crankworx Innsbruck will also mark their return to the field of play.
For one athlete in particular, this return to racing represents even more.
|“It feels amazing to be coming back. I haven’t raced in over a year, so to be able to be back in the racing scene is going to be the best...I feel like this (Crankworx) is a great opportunity to get back into the mental side of preparing myself to race again and at a competitive level.”—Brook Macdonald
His goal for his first race back, a race that he won last year?
|“To win it again! Obviously this is a dream, but my biggest goal is just to complete a race weekend knowing how that feels again. That’s a big goal in itself.”
Alongside Brook, here’s a roundup of what’s coming and who to watch for, with a full live broadcast schedule on Red Bull TV to come.
Check out the preliminary start lists here and get ready to tune in to #CrankworxFromHome: crankworx.com/results/start-lists/Downhill. Is. BACK.
As Downhill racing returns to Red Bull TV for the first time since Crankworx Rotorua in March, Macdonald
and his teammates, including Laurie Greenland
, will be raring to go. Watch for veteran elite racer Mick Hannah
(also racing Dual Slalom and Pump Track), and young gun Lucas Cruz
who showed he’s primed for action with a solid showing in the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in August. And someone who’s proved he’s no slouch in DH, Enduro powerhouse Martin Maes
is sure to be in fighting shape following back-to-back weekends of EWS racing.
On the women’s side, the racer who stood atop the podium alongside Macdonald last year. Tracey Hannah
will be back and looking to defend. Sure to be gunning for a DH win on home soil, Vali Höll
will be representing Austria in the DH. Maes’ teammate Noga Korem
and Pivot’s Morgane Charre
, currently ranked second in the world in the EWS, will also be channeling their Enduro skills and hoping to pull together a winning race run.
Slopestyle riders ready to flex
Hannah will surely be looking to continue her streak of Crankworx dominance. Photo: Fraser Britton
If recent coverage from the Audi Nines got you stoked to see more big style, Crankworx Innsbruck will have plenty to satisfy. 14 of the more stylish riders in the world are getting ready to take on the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle, a gold event on the FMB World Tour. The rider list includes Emil Johansson
, who’s won both Crankworx events that’ve run since Crankworx Innsbruck 2019 (his return to competition, in which he came in second). Others to watch for will be Germany’s Erik Fedko
, who placed third in Rotorua, and Dawid Godziek
who made his Crankworx Slopestyle debut in Innsbruck last year and took third. Paul Couderc
is also riding a wave of momentum after landing a mind-blowing Footplant Flip at Audi Nines earlier in September.
Women’s Speed & Style to make Austrian debut
Red Bull's Erik Fedko has been rising through the ranks in recent years. Photo: Fraser Britton
Throw some speed and a hearty dose of strategy into the style mix, and you have the CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck presented by GoPro. For the first time in Innsbruck, an invitational women’s field will show the world what they’ve got on this famed track. Germany’s Kathi Kuypers
will certainly be one to watch, along with local rider Paula Zibasa
and France’s Mathilde Bernard
, who’s tasted victory in Crankworx Pump Track before, but will be taking on this discipline for the first time in Innsbruck.
On the men’s side, 2019’s European Whip-Off Champion Kaos Seagrave
is likely to be a top contender (he’s also tackling every event in Innsbruck this year, except Slopestyle). He’ll be competing against Sam Reynolds
, who narrowly missed out on the event podium last year, finishing fourth, and Slopestyle all-stars like Tomas Lemoine
, who’s earned a fair few pieces of Speed & Style hardware over the years.
Dual Slalom: the great equalizer
The stylish and fast Seagrave takes on Boris Rezabek in 2019. Photo: Fraser Britton
Where will you find the biggest cross-section of racers representing different disciplines of MTB? The Dual Slalom track is the mountain bike melting pot of Crankworx and consistently the site of some of the tightest and most exciting battles.Ed Masters
will be fighting for the top against his team manager Bernard Kerr
once again. The two have faced each other in head-to-head Crankworx Slalom racing before, finishing 1 (Kerr) and 2 (Masters) in Les Gets in 2018. Back to defend will be young racer Matthew Sterling
, who stormed the event and took the W in 2019. Another to watch for will be newcomer to the Crankworx scene, Brady Stone
. The Kiwi is currently second overall in the EWS Men U21 category and is set to take on both Dual Slalom and DH in Innsbruck.
On the women’s side, like Stone, EWS racers Ella Connolly
and Martha Gill
will be battling the likes of Vali Höll
, who in addition to DH and Dual Slalom, will also be charging for the top on the Pump Track.
Power and precision on the Pump Track
Throwing back to Les Gets in 2018 - how good would another Bernie vs. Eddie finals matchup be?! Photo: Fraser Britton
Playing out on a short, fast and technical track, Crankworx Pump Track action is all about precision and, without the ability to pedal, a whole lot of power.
With the most participation of all the women’s events over the five days of the festival, the RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge will bring on some exciting sunset battles.
Norway’s Mille Johnset
, in her first year of elite racing, is set to take on the Pump Track (in addition to racing Dual Slalom and DH). Alongside her, Germany’s Laura Brethauer
, a veteran of the event, and the Gehrig twins
, who’re shifting their focus from Enduro to Pump Track and DH for Crankworx Innsbruck.
Mathilde Bernhard will be pushing on the Pump Track, as well as in Dual Slalom, Speed & Style and DH
The men’s roster is a who’s who of MTB talent - where else can you see the likes of EWS shredder Adrien Dailly
(coming off a win in Pietra Ligure) on the same start list as downhiller Mick Hannah
, YouTube star Fabio Wibmer
, style-masters like Antoine Bizet
and Szymon Godziek
, and heavy-hitters of the discipline like Chaney Guennet
and Adrien Loron
?! That’s Crankworx for you, baby.
Full schedule and details for all live events to come during Crankworx Innsbruck 2020: crankworx.com
