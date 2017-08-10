Crankworx is Coming: 2016 CWX Whistler Retrospective

Clif Bar Dual Speed and Style

Crankworx is upon us. It’s an event that’s become a monster in its own right. How do you even describe it? It’s downhill racing and enduro and slalom and pumptracks, and whip-offs and heckling and cheering. Not actually into the whole spectating thing? For a lot of people, Crankworx is also the perfect excuse to bail from work and spend days riding the bike park in one of the greatest mountain biking locations in the world. Did we mention movie premieres, product launches, kids races and the only cheese-related event in which you can tear your ACL?In a word, Crankworx is rad.As we gear up to take on Whistler, here’s a brief reminder of what made the 2016 edition of Crankworx great.To start off Crankworx Whistler's 10 days of mountain bike action, the first big eye catcher that you don't want to miss is the Dual Speed and Style. Attracting the fastest racers and most skilled slopestyle riders, this event is fair game for both to throw down whichever skill they have. But which riders will be able to combine the two for the top spot?