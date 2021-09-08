Crankworx is Hitting the Road in New Zealand in November & December

Crankworx has played a key role in raising the profile of Rotorua as a destination over the past 6 years. The mountain biking scene has taken off, and seen us become a key destination on the list for riders, from families to avid riders and the world’s best. We know how powerful this has been for the region, and this is the first opportunity we’ve had to unlock these benefits for other regions in our country. The mountain biking in Central Otago is out of this world, not to mention its world-renowned scenery and epic summers. It’s inspiring to see young people riding alongside their heroes and appreciating the trails we have in our own backyard. We can’t wait to bring a grassroots version of our Crankworx Festival to Central Otago. — Crankworx Rotorua’s Event Director Ariki Tibble