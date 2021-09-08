Crankworx is Hitting the Road in New Zealand in November & December

We’re stoked to share a little project we’ve been cooking up this year: the addition of a summer race series on the South Island of New Zealand in 2021. The multi-stop Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand will bring Crankworx-caliber racing, with a grassroots vibe, to destinations outside the usual World Tour. The series will give up-and-coming riders and locals the chance to mix, mingle and drop in with some of the world’s best mountain bikers.
|I’m super stoked to be heading to these unique riding destinations.With each spot having totally different terrain to the other it’s gonna make for awesome racing. I’m looking forward to getting to share these times with all of the Crankworx family! Can’t wait to kick the New Zealand summer off in true style. STOKED.—Keegan Wright
The Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand 2021 will kick off on November 27 and run through December 12.
Locations:
November 27-28: Matangi Station Mountain Bike Park, Alexandra
December 4: Skyline Queenstown
December 4-5: Queenstown
December 9: Cardrona Alpine Resort
December 11-12: Bike Glendhu, Wānaka
Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona and Wanaka. Photos: Tim Bardsley-Smith, Jay French and Callum Wood
Disciplines/Events:
Alexandra: Super D
Queenstown: DH and Pump Track
Cardrona: Air DH
Wānaka: Dual Slalom
Two events (the Queenstown Pump Track and Wānaka Dual Slalom) will be live broadcast on crankworx.com during the series, with photo and video highlights available of the other three events.
The all-stars on deck who’ll be all-in and ready to throw down include:
Georgia Astle (CAN)
Danielle Beecroft (AUS)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Kialani Hines (USA)
Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Keegan Wright (NZL)
For those looking to get amongst, there will be race categories for Pros, Amateurs and CWNEXT racers. Details will be released soon, with registration open as of Monday, September 20. Those keen should keep their eyes locked on @crankworxrotorua on Instagram for details.
Prizing will be awarded for each event, with overall titles awarded at the end of the series in the Pro categories.
For spectators who want to watch it all go down, the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand will be free to attend.
|Crankworx has played a key role in raising the profile of Rotorua as a destination over the past 6 years. The mountain biking scene has taken off, and seen us become a key destination on the list for riders, from families to avid riders and the world’s best. We know how powerful this has been for the region, and this is the first opportunity we’ve had to unlock these benefits for other regions in our country. The mountain biking in Central Otago is out of this world, not to mention its world-renowned scenery and epic summers. It’s inspiring to see young people riding alongside their heroes and appreciating the trails we have in our own backyard. We can’t wait to bring a grassroots version of our Crankworx Festival to Central Otago.—Crankworx Rotorua’s Event Director Ariki Tibble
|I’m thrilled to see how the Summer Series concept has taken flight in New Zealand. This idea of the ultimate mountain bike road trip was born in British Columbia last year. It created such a great opportunity to bring a taste of Crankworx to different locations and get athletes out racing in different places outside the Crankworx World Tour circuit. I can’t wait to hit the road after Rotorua and bring the action to these other iconic riding destinations and take the world along for the ride.—Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx
More details to come, folks. Meantime, stay tuned to crankworx.com
