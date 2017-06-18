Pinkbike.com
Crankworx Les Gets iXS Downhill Video Highlights - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Jun 18, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Photo Epic
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
danielfox
(1 hours ago)
@Crankworx can we get a full highlight video of this event? 3.00 minutes is just the tip! btw love your work Tippie
[Reply]
+ 1
gaffney92
(50 mins ago)
Better than WC tracks!!! Love it! Maybe Dan Brown isn't the best riders ambassador, is he aiming the UCI WC towards an Olympic sport? If so I think Crankworx is filling a gap. CrankWorx needs more races/Events/TourStops
[Reply]
+ 2
AMGoran
(27 mins ago)
Crankworx making dh great again
[Reply]
