Crankworx Looks Back on 3 Years of Innsbuck Action with Week of Virtual Celebrations

In June, the mountain bike calendar is traditionally firing on all cylinders: Crankworx, World Cup, EWS, etc. etc. Riders are in the groove, the stories for the year have started to unfold, and content is coming in fast and furious into our Pinkbike feeds. This particular June is a unique one in our history, and we’re all looking to the fall and the jam-packed calendar that awaits. But that doesn't mean we can't tap into the stoke in the meantime.
In this week that would have seen the only European stop of the Crankworx World Tour going off, we’re taking the opportunity to re-live the action that’s gone down in Junes past, connect with some of our fave athlete and industry folk, and get the party started ahead of Crankworx Innsbruck 2020, rescheduled to September 30-October 4.Tuesday, June 9 at 2 p.m. PDT
Ever wondered what goes into creating some of the courses built to challenge the best riders in the world? Tom Hey of Elevate Trail Building is one of best in the biz, and the mastermind behind many of those that’ve shaped both Crankworx Rotorua and Crankworx Innsbruck. We'll chat to Tom about how he honed his craft in trailbuilding, then took his skills on the road to the greatest heights in the sport.
Tune in live on Crankworx’s Instagram channel, or catch the replay on IGTV.Wednesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. PDT
One of the tightest battles to play out in Slopestyle history, we’re stoked to bring back the 2017 broadcast of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda. Join us for the Watch Party live on Facebook, hosted by some of your favourite slope athletes, including Nicholi Rogatkin and Tomas Lemoine, live in the comments to take you along for the ride and answer your questions.
Click here for a reminder when we're live: 2017 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda Watch Party Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. PDT
Sunset Pump Track action at its finest, and a first for one of the sport’s rising stars...tune in for a replay of 2018’s Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, featuring Austria's own Vali Höll. This Facebook Watch Party will be hosted by Jill Kintner and Kialani Hines, live in the comments to give you some unique behind-the-scenes insight into the event.
Click here for a reminder when we're live: 2018 RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge Watch PartyFriday, June 12 at 2 p.m. PDT
What brings legends from across disciplines like Kyle Strait, Martin Söderström and Tomas Lemoine together? That’s a lineup that undoubtedly belongs to Speed & Style, and the 2019 Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck was definitely one to remember. Join this third and final Facebook Watch Party for the week, hosted by Mitch Chubey and local boy Peter Kaiser who’re both known for going fast, doing tricks and bringing it all together when it matters most. They’ll be commenting as the action unfolds and there to share the excitement with you.
Click here for a reminder when we're live: 2019 Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck Watch Party
Until we can get the party started in person again, we're taking the party online. Join us for some virtual good times as we get pumped for the fourth edition of Crankworx Innsbruck 2020!
1 Comment
Post a Comment