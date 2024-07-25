Powered by Outside

Crankworx Pump Track Challenge Delayed to Saturday

Jul 25, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo


Crankworx has just announced that the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge has been delayed two days until Saturday, July 27 due to unforeseen challenges with the course.


bigquotesDue to unforeseen challenges with the Pump Track course, we have made the difficult decision to move the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge to Saturday, July 27 - time to be confirmed. We strive to provide a pro-level course to all riders as well as fair competition.

The Ultimate Pump Track Challenge for the CWNEXT category, scheduled for tomorrow, will also be rescheduled.

We understand that this is not ideal and appreciate your understanding. Our focus is on our athletes and we have made this decision in consultation with them.Crankworx


We will update this article with the exact time once it is confirmed and get the live broadcast countdown timer going.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,481 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
65249 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
58927 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
52787 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
50456 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
36024 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
33375 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28521 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP - Crankworx Whistler 2024
25601 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 11 0
 did the track want an appearance fee?
  • 1 0
 Challenge is in the event name. Seems like it should not be affected by challenges.
  • 1 1
 Sherms not wearing pantiz this weekend at the hill since they moved this to next weekend.
  • 1 0
 Enduro practice/Enduro race conflicts?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035707
Mobile Version of Website