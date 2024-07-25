Crankworx Pump Track Challenge Delayed to Saturday

Due to unforeseen challenges with the Pump Track course, we have made the difficult decision to move the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge to Saturday, July 27 - time to be confirmed. We strive to provide a pro-level course to all riders as well as fair competition.



The Ultimate Pump Track Challenge for the CWNEXT category, scheduled for tomorrow, will also be rescheduled.



We understand that this is not ideal and appreciate your understanding. Our focus is on our athletes and we have made this decision in consultation with them. — Crankworx