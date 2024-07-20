Powered by Outside

Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1

Jul 20, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo
SRAM was showing off the hometown hero Jesse Melamed's Canyon Strive enduro race bike.

photo
photo
Jesse had quite a few unique components and mods on his Strive.

photo
There's a lot of buttons on the Shapeshifter remote.
photo
Check out the handguards and trimmed down grip length.

photo
photo
Everyone loves a good cut away - a peek inside the Zeb Ultimate.

photo
photo
SRAM also had this funky-painted Chromag Lowdown on display.

photo
Kids these days have it so good.

Giant is offering demos for their Faith mini-mullet (27.5/26") and dual 24" bikes, which start at $2,500 USD. Both bikes use a 140mm fork and have 135mm rear wheel travel (130mm on the Faith 24).

photo
photo
The suspension is Giant branded and the dampers are designed for lightweight riders. The forks and shocks run on air springs for easy adjustment and have rebound and compression adjustments.

photo
photo

photo
Transition has a rad game of Whistler bike bingo going. Bringing them might be the hardest task in this heat though.

photo
Cycling Canada is putting off a raffle to boost their downhill program with tons of cool prizes and a fundraiser at RMU Saturday, July 20.
photo
You can also enter to win this Norco Factory Team Optic painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler.

photo
You can't park there.

photo
The water here is delicious. It's great to see these fountains implemented. Buy a reusable bottle and stay hydrated.

photo
The first dog of Crankworx is already vying for top spot in our inevitable round-up.


