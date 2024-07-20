Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1

SRAM was showing off the hometown hero Jesse Melamed's Canyon Strive enduro race bike.

Jesse had quite a few unique components and mods on his Strive.

There's a lot of buttons on the Shapeshifter remote. Check out the handguards and trimmed down grip length.

Everyone loves a good cut away - a peek inside the Zeb Ultimate.

SRAM also had this funky-painted Chromag Lowdown on display.

Kids these days have it so good.

The suspension is Giant branded and the dampers are designed for lightweight riders. The forks and shocks run on air springs for easy adjustment and have rebound and compression adjustments.

Transition has a rad game of Whistler bike bingo going. Bringing them might be the hardest task in this heat though.

Cycling Canada is putting off a raffle to boost their downhill program with tons of cool prizes and a fundraiser at RMU Saturday, July 20. You can also enter to win this Norco Factory Team Optic painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler.

You can't park there.

The water here is delicious. It's great to see these fountains implemented. Buy a reusable bottle and stay hydrated.

The first dog of Crankworx is already vying for top spot in our inevitable round-up.