Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1

Jesse had quite a few unique components and mods on his Strive.
Everyone loves a good cut away - a peek inside the Zeb Ultimate.
SRAM also had this funky-painted Chromag Lowdown on display.
Giant is offering demos for their Faith
mini-mullet (27.5/26") and dual 24" bikes, which start at $2,500 USD. Both bikes use a 140mm fork and have 135mm rear wheel travel (130mm on the Faith 24).
The suspension is Giant branded and the dampers are designed for lightweight riders. The forks and shocks run on air springs for easy adjustment and have rebound and compression adjustments.
First, that dog is totally punk rock. If they may also feel their pride then that's cool too.
2nd, some dogs are gay and it's OK. Southpark season one episode 3? I think?
3rd, who gives a funk if someones dog wants to be in a pride parade? NOW, I don't contend with owners forcing their straight dogs to be in pride parades if they don't want to. But if their dog is on board then what's the harm?
4rth, in the end, I question YOUR sexuality since you felt the need to bring up the matter when there was no point since having spiky purple hair does not reflect someone's or some dog's sexuality. It just looks cool, sometimes.
Thanks, good talk. SAN DIMAS FOOTBALL RULES...