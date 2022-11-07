Photo Epic: Taniwha DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

It's been a minute. Thirty Two Months specifically since the last Crankworx Rotorua was run in front of a crowd. During that time, we've had a very closed off, media-only edition of the festival, and a shift to this November time slot, allowing for the addition of Cairns to the calendar. Locally, the break has given the community time to re-appreciate the luxury of live racing, and all that pent up energy was let loose this weekend to mark the start of Crankworx Rotorua 2022.
Like a fine wine, the Taniwha DH Track in the Whakarewarewa Forest has been left to mature over the last four and a half years since Crankworx's tyres last turned soil. What greeted riders after this hiatus was a refreshed trail, utilising all the best bits of what's been raced before, and a handful of freshly cut loam lines, made all the more interesting by a wet week in the lead-up to the race.
Racing within the Redwoods is an opportunity relished by all the riders, with the forest here offering racing and a trail unlike anywhere else. But as we’ve seen over the years, and more recently in Cairns, local knowledge reigns supreme, and those familiar with the region make things that much more difficult for the new kids in town.
Dethroning the likes of Louis Hamilton and Jenna Hastings was never going to be easy, given how much time they’ve spent on this very track, but with the series titles still open, and everything to play for, the likes of Blenki and Bas in the men’s, and Vaea and Sian A’Hern in women’s weren’t going to go easy.
After three days of racing, and progressively better weather, the trail was constantly changing, and with it, the slop. Come Sunday, things had dried out nicely.
Champagne Showers, with the shower of full noise.
Results
Mens
1. Sam Blenkinsop - 2:44.11
2. Jackson Frew - 2:47.47
3. Brook MacDonald - 2:48.14
Womens
1. Sian A'Hern - 3:11.37
2. Jenna Hastings - 3:16.75
3. Martha Gill - 3:23.99
