Deep Summer Photo Challenge, Not So Summery - Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Videos



Despite the weather not cooperating with its name, the Deep Summer Photo Challenge went down this week as part of Crankworx Rotorua. Originally there were five photographers taking part in the second running of the competition here in New Zealand. However, by the time the three-day contest kicked off, there were only three photographers left to take on the challenge. With a high level of imagery expected, this is a coveted event that the who's who of photography take part in.











Teams consisting of four riders had just under three days to shoot a series at pre-determined locations including the Redwoods, Whakarewarewa, the Natives and Rainbow Mountain, and to stamp their identity on the area. Each team then had to submit a slideshow showcasing the best images from their three-day assignment. To add to that, this year teams had to choose three separate images that best encompassed each of these areas, and submit these alongside their slideshows.







As you might have seen, the weather in Rotorua this week hasn't been kind to us, and it made shooting Deep Summer a real challenge. Torrential rain, mist, low cloud, and mud hampered teams efforts on two of the three days and made for seriously challenging shooting conditions.







The whole competition came to a close with a special screening of each of the slide shows to a big audience in City Focus, in the heart of Rotorua. Cam McCaul and Hannah Bernard were there to hand out the Prizes. Boris Beyer, more commonly known as 'Maddog Boris' took the overall honours, with each of the photographers taking one of the 'Iconic' shot wins as well.







Check out the full slideshows here:



Boris Beyer

Check out the full slideshows here:





Jay French





Digby Shaw





