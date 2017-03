Pro Men

1st - Jack Moir

2nd - Mick Hannah

3rd - Elliot Jackson





Pro Women

Junior Men:

Up Next today - Slopestyle. Tune in to Pinkbike for the LIVE broadcast.

1st - Tracey Hannah2nd - Emily Siegenthaler3rd - Casey Brown1st: Finn IlesSaturday, April 1, 2017 (or March 31 depending on your time zone)3:30PM - 6:00PM NZDT – (Local Time)1:30PM – 3:00PM AEST (Australia, Sydney)2:30AM - 4:00AM BMT – (UK, London)7:30PM - 10:00PM PST – March 31(LA, USA)11:30PM - 1:00AM EST– March 31 (NY, USA, )