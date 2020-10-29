Crankworx Rotorua Moves to November in 2021

With some creativity and flexibility, the Crankworx World Tour season is shaping up to be something pretty special in 2021. We’ve got lots of irons in the fire for the year ahead, based on our successful made-for-TV festivals, including the Summer Series in B.C. and the recently wrapped Crankworx Innsbruck, as well as projections of where our festival homes are going to be at in 2021. We’ll be announcing our full Crankworx World Tour calendar in the coming months, but for now we are excited to put a stake in the ground for Crankworx Rotorua next November. — Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird