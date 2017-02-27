Crankworx Rotorua to get Boost in Government Funding

Feb 27, 2017 at 6:12
Feb 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Crankworx Rotorua 2016 - Giant Toa Enduro

The Rotorua Post today reported that local government would be investing up to $1.7 million in five years into Crankworx Rotorua and Enduro World Series.

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges made the announcement today.

bigquotesCrankworx provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Bay of Plenty as one of the best mountain biking venues in the world, attracting the world's best pro-athletes, this event is expected to inject millions into the Rotorua economy and lead to wider economic benefits for New Zealand economy as a whole.Simon Bridges, Economic Development Minister

Crankworx event director Tak Mutu said the announcement was huge for the future success of the event.

bigquotesWe produce one of the highest quality events in the world. It takes a lot of work to do it, from manpower to cash. With the Government committing to five years it means we are able to focus on growing events and eyes on Rotorua.Tak Mutu, Crankworx Event Director

McGazza

Crankworx Rotorua has so far added about $8m to the Rotorua economy and 6.1m viewers watched the event on television and online. Last year the event attracted 1300 international visitors and this year that number is expected to increase to around 1735, rising to more than 2000 by 2021. The Government also invested $420,000 in the 2015 and 2016 Crankworx events.

Crankworx Rotorua will take place March 24th through April 2nd. Keep an eye on Pinkbike for all updates from the event.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
