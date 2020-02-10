Crankworx Unveils Rider List for Rotorua Slopestyle

Feb 10, 2020
by Official Crankworx  
Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2019


PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

It's the end of an era... for now.

In three weeks time on Saturday, March 7, all the action, excitement, inspiration and drama of the highest level of Slopestyle mountain biking will take flight for another season. 14 of the world’s top competitors have been given the golden ticket and are getting ready to descend on Rotorua for the first contest of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season.

As the pilgrimage to the Southern Hemisphere begins, the full rider list for the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza has been released.

First up, the top five from the 2019 SWC standings:

Emil Johansson SWE
Dawid Godziek POL
Tomas Lemoine FRA
Torquato Testa ITA
Erik Fedko GER

These riders have earned entry into all Crankworx Slopestyle competitions in 2020.

But noticeably absent from the roster: the reigning Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion. In recent years, Brett Rheeder has been the most decorated Slopestyle athlete currently competing on the circuit, second only to Brandon Semenuk in the history of the discipline.

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2019
Jay French photo
Rheeder's winning run in Rotorua last year, and season end celebrating his overall championship win, and Emil's first at Joyride. Photos: Fraser Britton and Jay French

bigquotesMy decision to step away from competing for part of 2020 was tough to make but I feel good about it, in that it’s a decision that will prolong my career. Because of the level of riding we’ve reached in slopestyle, the athletes who consistently stand on each podium now have to dedicate everything they have to staying up there. For me, this has been the case for over 10 years and I feel that I’m at a point in my career where it’s important to take a step back and give myself the time to re-focus on elements of my riding that I haven’t been totally satisfied with in the past so that I can continue to achieve my goals for the future.Brett Rheeder

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2019
Photo: Fraser Britton

Rheeder, who turns 27 in under a week, has won seven Crankworx Slopestyle comps over the course of his career. He says he still plans to return to compete at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler 2020, as well as Red Bull Rampage.

With the Canadian removed from the roster, Johansson becomes the top ranked competitor heading into Rotorua. The 23-year-old Swede returned to competition mid-season after a year off working through some medical issues. He came out swinging, placing second in Innsbruck and ending his Crankworx season on the highest note possible, winning Red Bull Joyride.

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2019
Jay French photo
Victory. Photos: Fraser Britton and Jay French

bigquotes2019 was a crazy year filled with ups and down, doctor treatments and contests. I battled through it all and accomplished a few goals. With 2019 in the back all eyes are looking forward to this season. With a body that is feeling healthier than in the past I am so pumped to get this season started.Emil Johansson

It’s a feeling shared by others who’re chomping at the bit to put their off-season training to work.

bigquotesI’m looking forward to this year's tour and I feel great. I spent the whole winter on the bike and I'm excited to see how it will go at the first stop in New Zealand. I’ve been working on getting my current tricks even more dialed, plus I’ve got one or two new tricks!Erik Fedko


Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2019
Erik Fedko, who'll be looking to better his top season finish of fith place last year. Photo: Fraser Britton

Following is the next top-seven riders from the FMB World Ranking. The ripple effect of Rheeder’s departure bumps Messere up from first alternate onto the start list.

Alex Alanko SWE
Nicholi Rogatkin USA
Thomas Genon BEL
Paul Couderc FRA
Lucas Huppert SUI
Lukas Knopf GER
Anthony Messere CAN

The world will certainly be watching to see if Rogatkin can find his stride once again in 2020. After winning three out of four events in 2018, the American cracked the top five only once in 2019. Genon will also be looking to better his performance from last season - a fall off the first drop in New Zealand resulted in a shoulder injury that took him out for the entire season.


Rounding things out, two wildcards will join the pack.

Timothé Bringer FRA
Owen Marks USA

Bringer gains entry as the 2019 Red Bull Rookie of the Year, while Marks earns his spot thanks to his strong performance in the 2019 Big White Tom van Steenbergen Invitational.

A new year and a new decade of competition are upon us. Who’s going to step up to the challenge and make their mark?

James Stokoe photo
Where things ended in 2019. Photo: James Stokoe

Tune in Saturday, March 7 to watch it all go down.

Keep up with all the action from the Crankworx World Tour at RedBull.com/Crankworx, including LIVE coverage on Red Bull TV of:

CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale
Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
100% Dual Slalom Rotorua
RockShox Rotorua Pump Track presented by Torpedo7
Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Head to RedBull.com/Crankworx for broadcast details and times.

You can also catch the action live on Crankworx.com, along with schedule and broadcast info, tickets, event details, and results from across the Crankworx World Tour.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Dawid Godziek Emil Johansson Erik Fedko Tomas Lemoine Torquato Testa Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020 Slopestyle


9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Mirror, mirror on the wall,
Will Nikoli Rogatkin win it all?

I dunno guys, gotta be honest... I was really hoping to see Bill Murray out here on a new ebike, shredding lines like a monster.
  • 1 0
 He's probably still mucking around in Punxsutawney.
  • 1 0
 Bill Murr-E ?
  • 1 0
 Can't even imagine how hard mega-spinning is, or doing what scores the most to win is obviously important - but I am hoping for an event filled with fun new tricks, something that is fun to watch. . ... ..
  • 3 0
 Its the year of Godziek and Emil!
  • 2 0
 I would retire too if I had to compete with up and coming people like Dawid and a healthy Emil.
  • 1 0
 @nug12182: and a crazy Tim Bringer
  • 1 0
 Slopestyle events will never be the same without the precision and style of Brett Rheeder.
  • 1 0
 O-BRO

