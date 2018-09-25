link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
The most epic. Repost: @pinkbike Not all dismounts are created equally... @andreulacondeguy puts on a show to remember during whip-off comp at @crankworx Les Gets // 📹 @andrewforeveryoung #MTB // Stay tuned to #Pinkbike for full coverage very soon...
#TBT to that time Daryl Brown brought the 🔥🔥 and the 💨💨 to #Crankworx #LesGets DS&S. Check out the broadcast replay and highlight video of our Video of the Week at http://www.crankworx.com/cwx-tv/. Repost @darylbrownmtb So here is my winning run from @crankworx Speed and Style! Tricks ✔️, crash ✔️, WIN ✔️💴
Even when he comes up short, this guy is the boss. ⠀ Watching @nicholirogatkin push the envelope all season and work toward perfecting and throwing down The Twister in competition was definitely one of our favourite slopestyle memories of the 2016 season. What was yours? Get caught up on all the #Crankworx Slopestyle action from this season with @redbulltv's 2016 recap show - link in profile. Event: Crankworx Les Gets Best Trick
He's back. Watch the replay of the Crankworx Les Gets slopestyle >>> Red Bull TV and Crankworx.com 🤘 Repost @brettrheeder Damn. Could not be more pumped about my finish here in #LesGets for the @crankworx Slopestyle. Thanks to everyone that supports 🙏🏻. Video - @redbulltv
