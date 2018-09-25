Finn Iles, sending it into the Les Gets sunset in 2017. Photo: Boris Beyer

The final Crankworx Les Gets podium - 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets. And a fine podium it was. Photo: Mitch Chubey

Miranda Miller and Jill Kintner (we think) in 2016. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Photos: Fraser Britton and Sean St. Denis

Andreu Lacondeguy in 2016. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Bernard Kerr in 2016. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Kade Edwards in the 2018 Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank. Photo: Fraser Britton

Daryl Brown styling it out against Bas van Steenbergen in 2016. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Legend Martin Soderstrom, and his equally legendary Nac Nac, in 2017. Photo: Fraser Britton

The 2018 Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style Les Gets brought out the biggest crowd of the event to date.

Tomas Slavik chases down Bernard Kerr in 2017. Photo: Fraser Britton

That time Eddie Masters made a push for the pump track podium. That was awesome. Photo: Fraser Britton

Pressure and passion. Adrien Loron was always one to watch on home soil. Photo: Mitch Chubey

How sweet it was. Loron took the win in front of friends and family in the 2017 Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox. Photo: Fraser Britton

Queen Kintner in 2018, putting on a show for the French fans year after year. Photo: Mitch Chubey

The final battle brought together two former event winners. Kiwi Keegan Wright would emerge victorious, in front of one of the loudest pump track crowds to date - fireworks, chainsaws and vuvuzelas echoing through the valley. Photo: Mitch Chubey

Just hours after topping the podium in the DH, this happened. Photo: Mitch Chubey

Rachel Atherton, the legend, would lock down a career first: “I’ve never won two races in the same day. It’s sick.” Photo: Mitch Chubey

Best Trick in 2016 would be a sign of things to come, with both Rogatkin and Rheeder on the podium at the end of the day, Rogatkin taking first. Photos: Sean St. Denis

The following year, coming back from injury, it was Rheeder's turn to shine, and stand at the top. Photo: Fraser Britton

Photo: Fraser Britton

Photo: Fraser Britton

Bookending the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle wins, Rogatkin would own the podium in 2018. Photo: Fraser Britton

Rogatkin and Rheeder, podium veterans, joined by Erik Fedko, who earned his first Crankworx podium at Crankworx Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton

Photo: Sean St. Denis

Iles, racing through the bog. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty?

The 2016 Crankworx Les Gets Downhill. Photo: Sean St. Denis

The gloveless wonder, Sam Blenkinsop, sending it through the mud in 2016. Photo: Sean St. Denis

Pompon, charging for the win in 2017. Photo: Fraser Britton

Rachel Atherton left her mark on the track she last raced in 2004 as a Junior, taking the win. Photo: Mitch Chubey Rachel Atherton left her mark on the track she last raced in 2004 as a Junior, taking the win. Photo: Mitch Chubey

Troy Brosnan made it two for three, taking the win in 2017 and 2018. Photo: Fraser Britton

Kidsworx in Les Gets positively exploded, with groms from far and wide coming each year to shred alongside their heroes. Photo: Valentin Ducrettet

We leave confident in the knowledge that we lit the fire of Crankworx stoke in many a young heart. Photo: Valentin Ducrettet

Young French royalty, honoured by a legend. The spirit of Crankworx. Photo: Valentin Ducrettet

PEF and crew. Photo: Sean St. Denis

The GOAT, high above Les Gets. Photo: Boris Beyer

It’s been the best of times (with the best of folks)......it’s been the muddiest of times.Since it launched in 2016, Crankworx Les Gets has grown into the biggest Crankworx festival outside of Whistler. After three glorious years in Les Gets, the Crankworx World Tour is saying "au revoir" to France. As our term comes to an end, it’s time for us to look forward and start carving out the next chapter of our story.Where will the Crankworx World Tour head to next, you ask? Fire up that rumour mill...In the meantime, what better time to take one final look back at some of our favourite moments from Les Gets.When Les Gets came on the Crankworx team's radar, it was almost a no-brainer. Home to Bike Park Les Gets, a former home to several World Cups in the late 90's and early 2000's, plus the storied 2004 World Champs, the trails of Les Gets were steeped in history and ripe for riding, and supported by a community eager to bring the world back to its doorstep.A place this good, with a downhill track the stuff of legend and lore, deserved to live in the spotlight. So, in 2015, Crankworx Les Gets was cemented into the Crankworx World Tour calendar for 2016. Come June, Les Gets stormed back onto the international mountain bike scene with a bang, athletes and fans alike frothing to get amongst the action and the tracks.The party kicked off with some whips, some slips......and the most eye-catching superman we've ever seen.The Dual Speed & Style brought out legends, newcomers, and everything in between, to this growing discipline each year. In 2016, Daryl Brown made his first Crankworx appearance a good one, skidding over the finish line to victory.The French Pump Track played host to some of the most intense battles each year.A new event made its entrance in 2018, with the 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets proving to be a fan and athlete favourite."Ohhhh lo lo lo lo lo lo lo lo," on repeat. This was the soundtrack to Slopestyle in Les Gets, as the French announcers voiced their excitement and called out the action as the best in the world threw down in the French Alps.Of course, the crowning jewel of Les Gets was the historic downhill track. Crankworx resurrected it with pomp, circumstance......and torrential rain in 2016.2017 was a different story, with the track drawing the best downhillers in the world to get amongst its raw, natural, and this time dry, goodness.And then, there was everything else that made Crankworx Les Gets awesome.To our French team and course builders, the hordes of volunteers, the townsfolk and business community who welcomed us, the fans who came out in droves, the athletes who joined us for the ride, the media who got amongst it and captured every magical (and muddy) moment, the brands who supported us, and the trails that played host to this epic chapter in Crankworx history, merci.