Photo Report: Crankworx Summer Series Canada - Horseshoe Resort

They say good things come in threes, which rings true here at the Horseshoe Resort. We've knocked out two events, Air DH and Dual Slalom, with the third, the crowd favourite SlopeStyle coming up today (July 8 ). On a side note, how is it a week into July already?Enough about that; the hero of the weekend, from this vantage, is Finley Pratt, the 6-year-old ripper with the killer kit. Easily the biggest cheers for the young one. Stay tuned to these pages in a few years, we may be writing about him again. Crankworx Summer Series is for the Finleys, Paytons, Shuns of the world. A place to get comfortable with racing formats with the Crankworx vibe.We are one event away from wrapping Year One here at Horseshoe Resort. Already cannot wait for next year; the people are amazing, the riding will leave a huge smile on your face, and the racing..well, it's on point!