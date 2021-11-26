Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Kicks Off This Weekend

Press Release: Crankworx
The ultimate MTB race road trip is about to take flight from Alexandra, Queenstown, Cardrona and Wānaka.
With the excitement of the Crankworx World Tour finals in Rotorua settling, crew and riders have set their sights to the South Island - gearing up for the first-ever Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand. This multi-stop festival will bring a taste of Crankworx to destinations outside the World Tour.
Along for the ride are locals, up-and-coming young riders, and some of the world’s best. Here’s a taste:Women – ProMen – Pro Race 1: Alexandra Super D
The new Matangi Station MTB park unearths some of Alexandra and Central Otago’s most raw, rocky and technical trails. For years local riders have said the trails on Matangi Station are world-class, now riders will get to find out for themselves.
What awaits racers is a Super D inspired race. Three tracks linked together, with riders shuttled to the top of each. Race times will be combined for the final time.
The three tracks will include:Entrails + Appendix
Trail grades: Double black
Distance: 1.36km
Elevation Drop: 207m
Average gradient: 15.2%
Estimated race time: 3:10
Overall vibe: Starts rocky, opens up, then finishes through the trees.
Unique features: Steep switchback tree section to the finishHazard County + 5th Amendment
Trail grades: Double black
Distance: 1.83km
Elevation drop: 242m
Average gradient: 13.2%
Estimated race time: 4:27
Overall vibe: Big rock rolls and very technical rock sections.
Unique features: Rocks galore!Drain Pipe
Trail grade: Double black
Distance: 1.81km
Elevation drop: 229m
Average gradient: 12.7%
Estimated race time: 3:03
Overall vibe: Fast open trail at the top, into tight rocky switchbacks to the end.
Unique features: Dropping into the last zone, through the drainpipe, brings riders into a natural stadium.
Total 3 section course distance: 5km
Total 3 section elevation drop: 678m
Total 3 section estimated race time: 10:40
Sooo, rocks? Photos: Clint Trahan
A total of 86 total racers will be tackling the first race of the series, including 25 CWNext racers, 14 amateurs and 47 pros.
For pros, the race win will be up for grabs, along with points for the overall M/F Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand champs titles.
Overall, the Crankworx Summer Series brings the best of summer – sun, road trips, bikes, friends, party shirts, adventure, and real fruit ice cream – as local riders face off against their mountain bike heroes.
The full schedule of events and locations includes:
o November 27-28: Matangi Station Mountain Bike Park, Alexandra
o December 3-4: Skyline Queenstown
o December 4-5: Queenstown
o December 9: Cardrona Alpine Resort
o December 11-12: Bike Glendhu, Wānaka
Disciplines/events:
o Alexandra: Super D
o Queenstown: DH and Pump Track
o Cardrona: Air DH
o Wānaka: Dual Slalom
Events to be live broadcast on crankworx.com are the Queenstown Pump Track and Wānaka Dual Slalom.
For the full schedule and information about riders and destinations, visit https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-new-zealand/
