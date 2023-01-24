Crankworx Summer Series Set to Return Ahead of Rotorua in New Zealand

"This summer marks a significant calendar reset and the Summer Series paves the road to Crankworx Rotorua’s return as the first stop on the Crankworx World Tour," says Ariki Tibble, Event Director for Crankworx Rotorua and Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand (CSS NZ). "The Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand was such a blast back in 2021, and this year we are delivering a similar number of events at all the same great venues, but in quite a different global environment compared to what was in 2021. We have the Summer Series confirmed until 2027 which means we have a unique opportunity to try things out and adapt over the long term which is really exciting from an event organizer's perspective.”