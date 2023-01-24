Crankworx Summer Series Set to Return Ahead of Rotorua in New Zealand

From February 28 to March 12, 2023, local and up-and-coming riders will have the opportunity to race alongside national and international heroes, providing a stepping stone to potential Crankworx World Tour greatness, and an epic time in Aotearoa along the way. Photographer: Clint Trahan
The ultimate mountain biking road trip is returning to New Zealand this March with the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand. The series will showcase four iconic Kiwi mountain biking destinations across the South Island: Alexandra, Wānaka, Cardrona, and Queenstown. The full schedule of events and locations includes:
o February 28 – March 1: ENDURO, Matangi Station MTB
, Alexandra
o March 4-5: DUAL SLALOM, Bike Glendhu
, Wānaka
o March 8-9: DOWNHILL, Cardrona Bike Park
o March 11-12: PUMP TRACK, Kerry Drive Reserve, Queenstown
|"This summer marks a significant calendar reset and the Summer Series paves the road to Crankworx Rotorua’s return as the first stop on the Crankworx World Tour," says Ariki Tibble, Event Director for Crankworx Rotorua and Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand (CSS NZ). "The Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand was such a blast back in 2021, and this year we are delivering a similar number of events at all the same great venues, but in quite a different global environment compared to what was in 2021. We have the Summer Series confirmed until 2027 which means we have a unique opportunity to try things out and adapt over the long term which is really exciting from an event organizer's perspective.”
For pros, the race win will be up for grabs, along with points for the overall M/F Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Champs titles. Photographer: Clint Trahan
Here’s a sneak peek of some athletes already confirmed to battle it out for the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Overall Champions title.
Athlete registration is also open for CWNEXT (U19) and Open categories and welcomes everyone, from first-time racers to seasoned pros. Please see full details HERE
on athlete registration.
The Crankworx Summer Series is not just about the racing, it's also about experiencing the best of the Southern Lakes Region and all it has to offer.
In addition to the bike parks and trails, riders will have the opportunity to experience a variety of other activities such as heli biking and bungee jumping in Queenstown, climbing a waterfall in Wānaka, taking part in community ride nights, and savouring some of the local wineries. Photographer: Clint Trahan
ENDURO - Alexandra, NZ - February 28 – March 1, 2023
|“I'm super excited for the Crankworx Summer Series to return,” Martha Gill said of the series’ return to the Southern Lakes region. “This year it's roughly a month before Crankworx Rotorua so it's ideal to get in a bit of fun racing action as a build-up to Crankworx Roto but with less pressure for results. Also, to have some Crankworx races in the Southern Lakes region is like a level up, the scenery is incredible, the trails and riding are all time, and there's also heaps of off-the-bike activities to go at!”
About Alexandra:
The riding in Alexandra is known for rocky, janky, techy good times. Riders get ready for a fight for flow through boulder fields and over rock rolls, and a weekend full of lung-busting efforts, mechanicals, and a real good time in Alexandra, New Zealand. Fast, or slow, one thing’s for sure — you’ll wish you were staying longer. Photographer: Clint Trahan
The new world-class Matangi Station MTB opened in summer 2021/2022 unearthing some of Alexandra, and Central Otago’s most raw, rocky and technical trails. Alexandra is a cyclist’s haven with riders coming from all over the world to get amongst their famous tracks. Alexandra is also a hub to accessing Central Otago’s three Great Rides, including NZ’s Original Great Ride the Otago Central Rail Trail, the Roxburgh Gorge Trail and Clutha Gold Trail. The nearby Lake Dunstan trail opened May 2021 to great fanfare and has been received well with those testing the dirt.DUAL SLALOM – Wānaka, NZ – March 4 – March 5, 2023
About Wānaka:
The picturesque Bike Glendhu Dual Slalom track will surely prove to be an all-out pedal-fest, pushing competitors to lay it all out on the dirt for one final push toward the finish line. Photographer: Clint Trahan
The brainchild of an industrious farmer and a wellness expert with a love of mountain biking, Bike Glendhu has quickly become a local favourite in Wānaka. Wānaka's newest bike park - Bike Glendhu, has over 1,000 hectares of terrain on Glendhu Station overlooking Lake Wānaka with some of the most stunning views imaginable. The 30km network of tracks, for riders of all skill levels, will leave you pumped and coming back for more - so it's just as well it's open almost all year round! DOWNHILL - Cardrona, NZ – March 8 – March 9, 2023
About Cardrona:
New for 2023, Cardrona Bike Park will host the Downhill race for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand. The trails at Cardrona Bike Park provide the perfect arena for the riders to duke it out and see who can pin it to the bottom the fastest. Photographer: Clint Trahan
Cardrona Bike Park is New Zealand’s highest bike park; alpine riding at its finest. Cardrona Alpine Resort offers chairlift-accessed downhill mountain biking over 25km of downhill mountain bike trails, including the famous Peak to Pub trail, with over 1200m of vertical descent. ‘Cardies’ is arguably the most picturesque lift-accessed park in the region with of the Southern Alps. PUMP TRACK – Queenstown, NZ – March 11 – March 12, 2023
About Queenstown:
After such insane head-to-head racing in 2021, the pump track will return once again to Queenstown for 2023. Photographer: Clint Trahan
Queenstown is an internationally-renowned mountain biking destination, boasting three lift-accessed parks and quality gravity-fed downhill biking in an iconic, world-famous alpine location. It welcomes everyone from the hardiest of bikers to the aspirational progression riders. Not to mention the apres-bike scene with vibrant nightlife that ensures the action doesn’t stop after the sun goes down.
Events to be broadcast on crankworx.com are the Queenstown Pump Track.
To register for events or further information on the schedule and destinations, visit https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-new-zealand/
Anyone keen to follow the action from CSS NZ should follow along with @crankworx
and @crankworxrotorua
on Instagram for updates and results as they come.
