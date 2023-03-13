Live: Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand - Watch Party

Mar 13, 2023
by Official Crankworx  
When: Tuesday, March 14th from 7:00 – 8:00 pm (NZDT)


Behind the scenes of New Zealand’s South Island ultimate mountain bike road trip which included the Alexandra Enduro, Wānaka Dual Slalom, Cardrona DH and Queenstown Pump Track. Two weeks of epic summer racing is now officially wrapped and the overall series winners have claimed their titles.

Charlie Murray and Tom Bradshaw will live commentate their way through the Ultimate Mountain Biking Road Trip that is Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand, so join us for a bit of banter, fast racing and a lot of epic riding. Jump on the Crankworx YouTube channel and watch a full recap of our time in the south.

For full event results, visit here: https://www.crankworx.com/results/results/



