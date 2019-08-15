Crankworx Tech: Morning Walk Through Whistler's Expo Village

Giant's polished aluminum frame makes their mid-priced Reign look pro. Renaissance of aluminum, coming in hot.

Giant's athletes and ambassadors barely got their Sharpies opened before they were swamped.

Rock crawling: Five Ten offered two chances to drive their RC Jeep up and over the boulders. Successful drivers were entered to win a pair of shoes.

Five Ten's Youth range has been expanded. Small Freeriders use the same technology and construction - $100 CAD.

Continental offered a Crankworx two-for-one deal and it has exploded. Basically, that's $75 CAD for a pair of tires. Rob Engle says they've been trucking in tires every day.

CamelBak has responded to the anti-hydration pack trend with a pair of minimalist hip packs. The super-light Flow (left), and the more capable Repack (right). Flow - $71.89 CAD, Repack $120 CAD.

Cush Core's range of performance inserts now covers tires from gravel grinder to Plus-sized monsters.

What Whistler locals ride: Whistler trails may bristle with dentist downhill machines, but take a stroll through the village and you'll see hundreds of museum pieces tucked in between banged-up big box store brands.

MET's new Parachute MCR looks good in Red. Magnetic chinbar release, 810 grams as a full face and 45 grams as a half shell. $330 USD/$450CAD. Read about it here.

Recently released: Rotor's carbon Kapic crankset has direct-mount chainrings and a rapidly growing fan base in the pro ranks.

Rotor was first to break into the thirteens. Their stunning CNC-machined wide-range cassette starts at ten and ends with a 52-tooth cog. No, it won't adapt to your SRAM XD driver.

Maxxis athletes get ready to be mobbed by the crowd.

Maxxis had their new 2.4-inch Dissector tire on display, It's a fast rolling tread that most riders will use on the rear wheel. Its tread pattern is more capable than the Aggressor's and should pair well with the Assegai. DH and EXO casings, as well as hard and soft compounds will be available.

If the Dissector/Assegai combo performs as Maxxis Pros say it does, the reign of the DHF/DHR may be coming to an end. Although, you' never believe that if you counted Minions at Whistler.

Take an early morning walk through Whistler Village during Crankworx and you'll see groms kitted up waiting for the first chair of the day, dog walkers, locals balancing coffee, and a busload of industry folks racing to erect their tents before mass confusion rolls in at ten o'clock sharp. This is the calm before the storm.