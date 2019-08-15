Crankworx Tech: Morning Walk Through Whistler's Expo Village

Aug 15, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Giant's polished aluminum frame makes their mid-priced Reign look pro. Renaissance of aluminum, coming in hot.

Take an early morning walk through Whistler Village during Crankworx and you'll see groms kitted up waiting for the first chair of the day, dog walkers, locals balancing coffee, and a busload of industry folks racing to erect their tents before mass confusion rolls in at ten o'clock sharp. This is the calm before the storm.

Giant's athletes and ambassadors barely got their Sharpies opened before they were swamped.

Rock crawling: Five Ten offered two chances to drive their RC Jeep up and over the boulders. Successful drivers were entered to win a pair of shoes.

Five Ten's Youth range has been expanded. Small Freeriders use the same technology and construction - $100 CAD.

Continental offered a Crankworx two-for-one deal and it has exploded. Basically, that's $75 CAD for a pair of tires. Rob Engle says they've been trucking in tires every day.

CamelBak has responded to the anti-hydration pack trend with a pair of minimalist hip packs. The super-light Flow (left), and the more capable Repack (right). Flow - $71.89 CAD, Repack $120 CAD.
Cush Core's range of performance inserts now covers tires from gravel grinder to Plus-sized monsters.

What Whistler locals ride: Whistler trails may bristle with dentist downhill machines, but take a stroll through the village and you'll see hundreds of museum pieces tucked in between banged-up big box store brands.

MET's new Parachute MCR looks good in Red. Magnetic chinbar release, 810 grams as a full face and 45 grams as a half shell. $330 USD/$450CAD. Read about it here.

Recently released: Rotor's carbon Kapic crankset has direct-mount chainrings and a rapidly growing fan base in the pro ranks.

Rotor was first to break into the thirteens. Their stunning CNC-machined wide-range cassette starts at ten and ends with a 52-tooth cog. No, it won't adapt to your SRAM XD driver.

Maxxis athletes get ready to be mobbed by the crowd.

Maxxis had their new 2.4-inch Dissector tire on display, It's a fast rolling tread that most riders will use on the rear wheel. Its tread pattern is more capable than the Aggressor's and should pair well with the Assegai. DH and EXO casings, as well as hard and soft compounds will be available.

If the Dissector/Assegai combo performs as Maxxis Pros say it does, the reign of the DHF/DHR may be coming to an end. Although, you' never believe that if you counted Minions at Whistler.


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Camelbak Continental Five Ten Giant Maxxis Met Rotor Crankworx


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
122273 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
94896 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
89038 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
73123 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66577 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
60235 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54559 views
First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions
51747 views

16 Comments

  • + 15
 Man that MET chin bar must be solid with a 765 gram savings with it off!
  • + 4
 Yes, and the rest of the helmet is literally a piece of yarn that holds the chinbar to your head.
  • + 11
 13 gears is good and all, but i'm waiting for that Box Prime 9. 11-50 cassette with a phat 9spd chain. I pop more 12spd chains than ibuprofen so I'm really interested in the Prime 9.
  • + 0
 Have you tried picking your gear before you shift and stomp on your pedals going up hill?
  • + 1
 @GypsyTears: said an xc’er
  • + 9
 We need more pictures of that Reign!
  • + 4
 What about a dh or dd casing and hard(ish) compound dissector? I don't want to change my rear tire every month or so
  • + 3
 Yeah hope these are coming. Just EXO and DH casings with 3C rubber for now, seems DD or EXO+ in dual compound would be the ticket for a lot of folks in a mostly-rear tire.
  • + 1
 This ^^^. Make one is a maxxterra dd and sold...Maxgrip for a rear is silly.
  • + 3
 I'd think it would be YT athletes getting Mobbed.
  • + 2
 What's likelyhood of that Dissector tire coming in 26" with DH casing? Guessing slim.
  • + 2
 More radio controlled car coverage please!
  • + 2
 More RAW please. To go !
  • + 1
 What's the pros and cons of the Dissector over a DHR2?
  • + 1
 Giant really needs to do a frame only option on that color!
  • + 1
 MET helmet looks good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019038
Mobile Version of Website