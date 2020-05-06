Crankworx to Re-broadcast Classic 2014 + 2015 Comps, with Pros Answering Questions Live

The adrenaline. The action. The rivalries. The athletes with their skill, style and game-time energy. Cameras clicking. Fans buzzing. The brattle of chainsaws. The smell of victory champagne.
We miss it all.
As we as a team shift gears to working from home, going for mellow, local rides with the members of our households, reimagining how we can do what we do, and dreaming of when we can get back to what we know and love (CRANKWORX, BABY
), we decided to do some time travelling to tap into all those feels we’re missing.
And hey, you’re invited. BYO champagne/Red Bull/sparkling apple juice.
We’re stoked to bring you four Crankworx Watch Parties in May.
Starting this Friday (Saturday if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere), join your bike-minded friends from around the world on Facebook to re-visit some classic Crankworx broadcasts together, live, along with some special guests who’ll be coming along for the ride, active in the comments section of the video and there to answer your questions.Here’s what and who’s coming your way, when:
Friday, May 8 (12 p.m. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2014, with special guests Anthony Messere and Antoine Bizet aka “A Tale of Two Tony’s”
Friday, May 15 (12 p.m. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2014, with special guests Geoff Gulevich and Cam McCaul aka “OGs on the Send and on the Comments”
Friday, May 22 (12 p.m. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2015, with special guests Nicholi Rogatkin and Tom van Steenbergen aka “When the Fat Lady Sang in L2A”
Friday, May 29 (12 p.m. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2015, with special guests Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine and Logan Peat aka “The T(h)omas + Logan Show”How:
RSVP here: Crankworx Facebook Watch Parties
Not sure what time we’ll be live where you’re tuning in? Use the time converter
.
Broadcasts will be replayed live around the world on Facebook, giving fans the opportunity to comment as the action unfolds, chat with fellow bike fans, as well as the pros.
Always wanted to know how Nicholi Rogatkin prepares for a comp? What inspires Tomas Lemoine’s style choices? What it’s been like for Gully to have gone from competitor to judge? Here’s your chance to have a yarn with these legends and all-stars.
Miss the live re-broadcasts? They’ll be available on Crankworx's Facebook page to check out after they wrap.
So, starting this Friday, let’s keep the dream alive, friends. We’ll get back to where we once were. Meantime, let’s come together online to celebrate competition, progression and good times on bikes.
