Results: Whip-Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021



Men



1st Kaos Seagrave

2nd Peter Kaiser

3rd Kade Edwards



Women



1st Robin Goomes

2nd Casey Brown

3rd Jess Blewitt



The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC is done and we have some new faces that I think we should get used to seeing on the podium. One of the most exciting moments was Kade's whip-to-tire-removal, a possible world first trick that we have not even considered before (video below). In all seriousness, these riders deserve some massive recognition for their riding today.More coverage coming soon!