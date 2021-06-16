Results: Whip-Off - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Peter Kaiser.

The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC is done and we have some new faces that I think we should get used to seeing on the podium. One of the most exciting moments was Kade's whip-to-tire-removal, a possible world first trick that we have not even considered before (video below). In all seriousness, these riders deserve some massive recognition for their riding today.


Men

1st Kaos Seagrave
2nd Peter Kaiser
3rd Kade Edwards

Women

1st Robin Goomes
2nd Casey Brown
3rd Jess Blewitt

More coverage coming soon!


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Crankworx POC Casey Brown Jess Blewitt Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Peter Kaiser Robin Goomes Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Whipoff


5 Comments

  • 8 1
 In regards of winning, Jess just... Nah I can't...
  • 1 0
 Please. Say it.
  • 5 0
 When does fantasy whip off start?
  • 4 0
 Way to go Robin. You rock!!!!
  • 3 0
 backin it in Kade! beep beep beep. balls deep sir

