Photo Epic: AirDH - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 26, 2023
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Rain, Hail or Shine

AirDH - Crankworx Whistler 2023


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

The dusty, golden, fast-paced moments of the Canadian Open are now all but a distant memory. Gone are the hecklers, the backpacks full of beers, and the beauty of truly raw DH race. As quickly as the Canadian Open was over, the heavens opened here in Whistler, providing much needed moisture for the trails here. Someone just forgot to tell Mother Nature to turn the tap off come Tuesday. What meet riders come Tuesday was a AirDH race like they haven't seen in many years; a sodden, slippery A-Line, and some iconically Canadian conditions. Foggy, rainy, muddy.


photo
Goodbye dust, hello darkness.

With Fitzsimmons chair still under renovation the top of A-Line looked a little different this year.
With Fitzsimmons chair still under renovation, the top of A-Line looked a little different this year.

photo

photo

Louise Ferguson is no stranger to these sorts of sloppy conditions
Louise Ferguson is no stranger to these sorts of sloppy conditions

Vinny Armstrong

Gautier Jung opting for the scrub
Gautier Jung opting for the scrub

A-Line but make it extra PNW.
A-Line, but make it extra PNW.

Style king Cody Kelley doing his thing
Colby Pringle wins practice with this style.

It must have been wet out there lots of people seemed to be slipping pedals...
It must have been wet out there, lots of people seemed to be slipping pedals...

The mist hung around in the trees for most of practice making it really hard to see for the riders.
The mist hung around in the trees for most of practice, making it really hard for the riders to see.

Seeing Jill s name back on the start list was a welcome surprise
Seeing Jill's name back on the start list was a welcome surprise.

photo

Vinny Armstrong dangling a few limbs.
Vinny Armstrong dangling a few limbs.

Many opt to keep things low but not this guy - Matthew Tongue.
Many opt to keep things low, but not this guy - Matthew Tongue.

The small few hours for AirDH Practice is often more about throwing down for clips and photos than anything else.
The small few hours for AirDH Practice is often more about throwing down for clips and photos than anything else.

Martha Gill
It doesn't matter what the event is, nor what the conditions are, Martha Gill's always right there.

Bonus points for no black kit.
Bonus points for no black kit.

Dane Jewett warp speed.
Dane Jewett warp speed.

Signature Blenki always on the gas.
Signature Blenki, always on the gas.

Black bike black kit dark woods.
Black bike, black kit, dark woods.

photo

By the time riders dropped in for their race runs the rain and fog had passed and the track began to dry up.
By the time riders dropped in for their race runs, the rain and fog had passed, and the track began to dry up.

Austin Warren keeping things real low.
Austin Warren keeping things real low.

Hometime hero Georgia Astle put down a solid run for 2nd place behind Jill
Hometime hero Georgia Astle put down a solid run for 2nd place behind Jill.

photo

A dominant return to Crankworx for Jill.
A dominant return to Crankworx for Jill.

Mick Hannah was the last man to drop and the favourite for the win here.
Mick Hannah was the last man to drop, and the favourite for the win here.

Blenki proved he s still a danger man for these physical races and gives him great momentum heading into world champs.
Blenki proved he's still a danger man for these physical races, and gives him great momentum heading into world champs.

AirDH Podium

AirDH Podium
Who let the kiwi's loose with the Champagne?


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Whistler 2023 Air Dh


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
57 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
51758 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
46774 views
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
44503 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
44162 views
Review: Devinci Chainsaw - Primed for the Bike Park
35798 views
25 Race Bikes from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
34706 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
32393 views
Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike
30431 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Looks apocalyptic





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.043439
Mobile Version of Website