Photo Epic: AirDH - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Goodbye dust, hello darkness.

With Fitzsimmons chair still under renovation, the top of A-Line looked a little different this year.

Louise Ferguson is no stranger to these sorts of sloppy conditions

Gautier Jung opting for the scrub

A-Line, but make it extra PNW.

Colby Pringle wins practice with this style.

It must have been wet out there, lots of people seemed to be slipping pedals...

The mist hung around in the trees for most of practice, making it really hard for the riders to see.

Seeing Jill's name back on the start list was a welcome surprise.

Vinny Armstrong dangling a few limbs.

Many opt to keep things low, but not this guy - Matthew Tongue.

The small few hours for AirDH Practice is often more about throwing down for clips and photos than anything else.

It doesn't matter what the event is, nor what the conditions are, Martha Gill's always right there.

Bonus points for no black kit.

Dane Jewett warp speed.

Signature Blenki, always on the gas.

Black bike, black kit, dark woods.

By the time riders dropped in for their race runs, the rain and fog had passed, and the track began to dry up.

Austin Warren keeping things real low.

Hometime hero Georgia Astle put down a solid run for 2nd place behind Jill.

A dominant return to Crankworx for Jill.

Mick Hannah was the last man to drop, and the favourite for the win here.

Blenki proved he's still a danger man for these physical races, and gives him great momentum heading into world champs.

Who let the kiwi's loose with the Champagne?

The dusty, golden, fast-paced moments of the Canadian Open are now all but a distant memory. Gone are the hecklers, the backpacks full of beers, and the beauty of truly raw DH race. As quickly as the Canadian Open was over, the heavens opened here in Whistler, providing much needed moisture for the trails here. Someone just forgot to tell Mother Nature to turn the tap off come Tuesday. What meet riders come Tuesday was a AirDH race like they haven't seen in many years; a sodden, slippery A-Line, and some iconically Canadian conditions. Foggy, rainy, muddy.