Photo Epic: AirDH - Crankworx Whistler 2023

The dusty, golden, fast-paced moments of the Canadian Open are now all but a distant memory. Gone are the hecklers, the backpacks full of beers, and the beauty of truly raw DH race. As quickly as the Canadian Open was over, the heavens opened here in Whistler, providing much needed moisture for the trails here. Someone just forgot to tell Mother Nature to turn the tap off come Tuesday. What meet riders come Tuesday was a AirDH race like they haven't seen in many years; a sodden, slippery A-Line, and some iconically Canadian conditions. Foggy, rainy, muddy.