Crankworx Whistler's Canadian Open Enduro Course Reveal

Words
: Crankworx
The moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting for has finally arrived: the unveiling of the Canadian Enduro MTB Championships race course. The Canadian Open Enduro race will take place on Sunday, July 30, the grand finale day of Crankworx Whistler – co-produced by Crankworx and the Canadian Enduro League and sanctioned by Cycling Canada. The Canadian Championship titles will be awarded to the top Canadian male and female riders racing in the U21 and Elite categories. A prize purse of $20,000 CAD total will be awarded to the top finishers, who have come from around the world to compete in the Elite category of the race. Points and Championship Titles for the Canadian Enduro League will also be up for grabs.
Full Trailforks map with course details available here: HERECanadian Open EnduroDate:
Sunday, July 30, 2023Location:
Read on…Start:
Base of Blackcomb GondolaStage 1: Blackcomb Mountain >> Hey Bud
A Blackcomb classic, this trail will challenge people to find the flow while going fast down this rough all-natural trail.Stage 2: Blackcomb Mountain >> Crazy Train
One of the steepest, most technical trails in the Whistler valley, this stage might be a deciding factor in the outcome of this race. Lots to win and lots to lose on a track like Crazy Train.Stage 3: Whistler Mountain Bike Park >> Top of the World, Miss Fire, Delayed Fuse
This will be by far the most physically demanding stage all day, with times likely to creep into the 20-minute range. This will arguably be one of the most long, gruelling stages enduro racers from all over the world will face all season.Stage 4: Whistler Mountain Bike Park >> Odessa, Call me Maybe
These fresh trails to Creekside will be a great addition to the Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro. Nice and flowy yet technical, this stage will likely to be one of the favourites.Stage 5: Whistler Mountain Bike Park >> No Joke, Duff Man, Mackenzie River, Duff Man, World Cup Single Track, Ho Chi Minh, Monkey Hands
Another long stage to finish the day! With a huge variety between flow and tech, this stage will challenge everybody, this home stretch stage gives some serious Garbanzo DH vibes.Finish:
Skiers Plaza, Whistler Village
Racers, good luck! Fans, see you out there! Stay tuned for more details to come on best spots for spectating at each stage.
See full FAQ’s about the event here
.
For more information about Crankworx Whistler, see full schedule of events here
.