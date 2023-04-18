Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro: Registration FAQ

Words: Crankworx
Get ready for the ride of your life, as the ultimate test of endurance and skill is set to unfold at the Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro. Sanctioned by Cycling Canada and co-produced by Crankworx and the Canadian Enduro League, this epic event will take place on Sunday July 30th, 2023 as the grand finale of Crankworx Whistler.
This year’s championship race is primed to feature top-tier elite and amateur racers from across the globe, all competing on challenging terrain and iconic Whistler tracks. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the Canadian Open Enduro where you’ll not only earn bragging rights but also have a shot at winning the Crankworx Canadian Open Enduro podium (including cash prizes), Canadian Enduro Championship sleeves, crucial EDR Points, and the coveted Canadian Enduro League Championship.
Registration opens on Thursday April 20th at 10:00am PDT. With only 340 spots available across all categories, be sure to mark your calendars. Check out the registration FAQ below and read the full press release here
for more details.CANADIAN OPEN ENDURO – REGISTRATION FAQsWho is this race targeted for?This is high-level enduro racing on advanced terrain. Riders should be expert-level riders ready for a big day out on the bike!Is this a one or two day race?This is a one-day race taking place on July 30, 2023. There is one day of official closed course training on July 29, 2023.What categories will be available?The following categories will be available (age as of Dec. 31, 2023):
• Men’s Elite (21+)
• Women’s Elite (21+)
• Men’s U21 (minimum age of 17)
• Women’s U21 (minimum age of 17)
• Men’s U17 (minimum age of 13)
• Women’s U17 (minimum age of 13)How many registration spots are there?Total capacity for this race is 340 riders.Will there be a Kidsworx Enduro?Yes, there will be a separate Kidsworx Enduro held on July 22, 2023.What is the entrance fee?The following entry fees are inclusive of taxes and fees:
• Men’s and Women’s Elite: $226.91 CAD
• Men’s and Women’s U21: $210.63 CAD
• Men’s and Women’s U17: $184.00 CADWhat’s included in the registration fee?Race entry only.Are lift tickets included?No. Details on ticket requirements and lift ticket prices based on the course will be released in June.How do you register?Registration will go live Thursday April 20, 2023 at 10:00am PDT. Details on registration can be found here. Those who’d like to be first in-the-know as details become available about the Canadian Open Enduro can register their interest here.Is this open to international racers?Yes! International riders are eligible to race in all categories. They will be eligible for prize money in the Elite category, but not Official Canadian Championship awards or prizing, EDR Global Ranking Points or Golden Tickets EDR World Cup direct entries.How do I obtain EDR Global Ranking Points?Only Elite (21+) and U21 riders holding a UCI license with a Canadian National designation will be eligible to collect Points and Golden Tickets via the Canadian National Championship (UCI CN) sanction of this event. For further details on how EDR Global Ranking Points and Golden Ticket direct entries will be awarded at national championship events, please see the UCI MTB World Series Enduro Rulebook.How can I win the Canadian Enduro Championship sleeve?Four Canadian Enduro Champion sleeves will be awarded at this race:
• The top male and female riders in the Elite category who hold a valid UCI License with Canadian National Designation
• The top male and female riders in the U21 category who hold a a valid UCI License with Canadian National DesignationHow do I obtain points for the Canadian Enduro League through this?Register for the Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro in your appropriate age category, and your CEL points will be assigned to your respective CEL category based on the results of the race.What Canadian Enduro League points are up for grabs?The Canadian Enduro League will be awarding 40% extra bonus points to the Canadian Open Enduro results in Roots and Rain to determine the Overall Canadian Enduro League Champion.Is there prize money?Yes! A total prize purse of $20,000 CAD will be awarded to the Men’s and Women’s podiums for the Elite Category.Who is eligible for prize money?Any rider in the Elite category, Canadian or international, will be included in the Canadian Open Enduro podium and be eligible for prize money.Are you paying out top three or top five?Top five.Where else in North American can I collect EDR Global Ranking Points or Golden Ticket EDR World Cup entries?The American Continental Championships are being held at the end of this month in Costa Rica.Do I require a license? If yes, what type?Yes, all categories (Elite, U21 and U17) will require a valid UCI License or a Cycling BC one-event license to race. Competitors who need to purchase a one-event license through Cycling BC will be prompted to do so at the same time as paying for their race entry. It will be an add-on through your online registration.
For riders looking to purchase a Cycling BC one-event license, pricing is as follows:
• Canadian Youth (16 years and under): $5 + tax
• Canadian Adult (17 years and older): $25 + tax
• International Participation (any age): $25 + tax
Any Canadian rider in the Elite or U21 categories who wants to receive EDR Global Ranking Points and be eligible for Canadian Enduro Championship titles and prizing must have a UCI License.
Canadian riders in the Elite and U21 categories who are not interested in receiving EDR Global Ranking Points or being included in the standings for the Canadian Enduro Championships are not required to have a UCI License, however they must purchase a Cycling BC one-event license as part of their registration fee.
International riders without the Canadian National designation on their UCI license, in any category, are not eligible for EDR Global Ranking Points or the Canadian Enduro Championships. International riders can therefore have either a UCI License or purchase a Cycling BC One-Event License.Do I need a WORCA (Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association) membership?No.When will the course be released?Course details to be released on the Friday ahead of the race, followed by training Saturday and racing Sunday. Stay tuned for details here.How many stages will there be?This information will not be released until the course is released.How will this be affected by the Fitz Chair replacement?We will be working around course construction. Details will be released closer to race day.How can I keep up to date?Those who’d like to be first in-the-know as details become available about the Canadian Open Enduro can register their interest here.
