Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro: Registration FAQ

CANADIAN OPEN ENDURO – REGISTRATION FAQs

Who is this race targeted for?

Is this a one or two day race?

What categories will be available?

How many registration spots are there?

Will there be a Kidsworx Enduro?

What is the entrance fee?

What’s included in the registration fee?

Are lift tickets included?

How do you register?

Is this open to international racers?

How do I obtain EDR Global Ranking Points?

How can I win the Canadian Enduro Championship sleeve?

How do I obtain points for the Canadian Enduro League through this?

What Canadian Enduro League points are up for grabs?

Is there prize money?

Who is eligible for prize money?

Are you paying out top three or top five?

Where else in North American can I collect EDR Global Ranking Points or Golden Ticket EDR World Cup entries?

Do I require a license? If yes, what type?

Do I need a WORCA (Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association) membership?

When will the course be released?

How many stages will there be?

How will this be affected by the Fitz Chair replacement?

How can I keep up to date?

Get ready for the ride of your life, as the ultimate test of endurance and skill is set to unfold at the Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Enduro. Sanctioned by Cycling Canada and co-produced by Crankworx and the Canadian Enduro League, this epic event will take place on Sunday July 30th, 2023 as the grand finale of Crankworx Whistler.This year’s championship race is primed to feature top-tier elite and amateur racers from across the globe, all competing on challenging terrain and iconic Whistler tracks. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the Canadian Open Enduro where you’ll not only earn bragging rights but also have a shot at winning the Crankworx Canadian Open Enduro podium (including cash prizes), Canadian Enduro Championship sleeves, crucial EDR Points, and the coveted Canadian Enduro League Championship.Registration opens on Thursday April 20th at 10:00am PDT. With only 340 spots available across all categories, be sure to mark your calendars. Check out the registration FAQ below and read the full press release here for more details.