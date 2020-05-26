Crankworx Whistler Cancelled for 2020

Our thoughts are with the athletes who train so hard for Crankworx Whistler, and our global community of mountain bikers whose enthusiasm and excitement is what drives us. We’re very lucky to have the support of the industry, especially our partners and sponsors. This enables us to focus on what’s next, and on getting back to doing what we do, bringing the world together for the ultimate experience in mountain biking, when the time is right. — Darren Kinnaird, General Manager

I would like to acknowledge the Crankworx team, and our entire Whistler Blackcomb summer staff, who have worked hard for years to grow this festival to the major event is has become. While it is disappointing to put this great community event on hold, we fully appreciate the need for discretion and are very supportive of all provincial decisions made to keep our community safe. — Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO



Press Release: Crankworx



Crankworx mountain bike festival, the annual celebration of gravity-mountain biking held in Whistler Village and the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, will not be held this August.



Whistler Blackcomb and Crankworx Events Inc. can now confirm the Whistler stop of the Crankworx World Tour cannot be staged in its hometown in British Columbia, due to provincial restrictions barring events of its size during Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan.



Whistler’s festival stop marks the largest of three legs in the Crankworx competition circuit. The marquee event of Crankworx Whistler is Red Bull Joyride, which attracts up to 35,000 fans to watch the best slopestyle mountain bikers from around the world from the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. 2020 was set to be the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride but the milestone will now be celebrated in 2021, provided Whistler is once again safe to host events of this size and nature.



August was to mark the 17th Crankworx Whistler. The festival lasts 10 days and features professional gravity mountain biking, programming for children and youth, female-specific riding clinics, an exhibition of the latest bikes and products, and cultural programming designed to showcase the incredible photography and filmmaking intrinsic to the mountain bike scene



