Crankworx Whistler Cancelled for 2020

May 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Crankworx Whistler has been cancelled for the first time since the event's inception in 2004 due to the impacts of Coronavirus.

This was due to be the 17th Crankworx Festival however restrictions laid out in Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan have led to its cancellation. The plans, released on May 15, include a continued ban on the gathering of more than 50 people until the virus is more under control due to a vaccine, treatment or widespread immunity. With none of these options looking likely by August, the decision has been made to cancel the event for 2020.

bigquotesOur thoughts are with the athletes who train so hard for Crankworx Whistler, and our global community of mountain bikers whose enthusiasm and excitement is what drives us. We’re very lucky to have the support of the industry, especially our partners and sponsors. This enables us to focus on what’s next, and on getting back to doing what we do, bringing the world together for the ultimate experience in mountain biking, when the time is right.Darren Kinnaird, General Manager

bigquotesI would like to acknowledge the Crankworx team, and our entire Whistler Blackcomb summer staff, who have worked hard for years to grow this festival to the major event is has become. While it is disappointing to put this great community event on hold, we fully appreciate the need for discretion and are very supportive of all provincial decisions made to keep our community safe.Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO


Press Release: Crankworx

Crankworx mountain bike festival, the annual celebration of gravity-mountain biking held in Whistler Village and the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, will not be held this August.

Whistler Blackcomb and Crankworx Events Inc. can now confirm the Whistler stop of the Crankworx World Tour cannot be staged in its hometown in British Columbia, due to provincial restrictions barring events of its size during Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan.

Whistler’s festival stop marks the largest of three legs in the Crankworx competition circuit. The marquee event of Crankworx Whistler is Red Bull Joyride, which attracts up to 35,000 fans to watch the best slopestyle mountain bikers from around the world from the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. 2020 was set to be the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride but the milestone will now be celebrated in 2021, provided Whistler is once again safe to host events of this size and nature.

August was to mark the 17th Crankworx Whistler. The festival lasts 10 days and features professional gravity mountain biking, programming for children and youth, female-specific riding clinics, an exhibition of the latest bikes and products, and cultural programming designed to showcase the incredible photography and filmmaking intrinsic to the mountain bike scene



Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus Crankworx


28 Comments

  • 22 0
 Can you imagine how smooth A-line is going to be this year....
  • 8 0
 it’s going to be terrible. i wouldn’t even bother going to any of the bike parks, they will all be soooo blown out.
  • 2 0
 Limited capacity, lack of international visitors... so jealous right now. You're going to have the best season ever... hopefully.
  • 18 5
 The right move, not a popular one, but 100% the right one.

Thanks for keeping it safe.
  • 9 1
 Brett Rheeder : I'm taking the season off.
Virus : yeah you are.
  • 3 0
 Lmao. I still miss Brandon Semenuk competing.
  • 2 0
 I am curious if the bike park will open. I see many of the hotels in the village are opening in June. Any word on the park opening?
  • 2 3
 If they’re not allowing gathering of over 50 people seemingly until there is a vaccine then my guess is no. Maybe won’t even have a snowboard season until 2021.
  • 3 0
 I recently read that they are hoping to open late June or early July. By the looks of it they are doing some trail work at the moment also.
  • 3 0
 @Arcadyus: most bike parks in bc plan to open late june/early july.
  • 2 0
 www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/vail-resorts-ceo-discusses-reopening-plan-in-email-to-employees/Content?oid=15410802
  • 1 0
 Hopefully they'll open. Wondering if they'll only sell a set amount of tickets per day to keep the number manageable?
  • 3 0
 They cant decide to open until the provincial government approve opening of resorts and then they have to have a plan approved to ensure social distance and safety of staff and guests. The current thinking is that the province will move to open resorts in June but is subject to continued control of the virus numbers.
  • 3 0
 Such sad news. So many great events we will miss this year.
  • 2 0
 Damn. I'm not suprised at all, but this still sucks.
  • 3 2
 Can we pedal up the fire roads and ride?
Ebikes?

Please?
lol
  • 5 1
 You know that the entire Whistler valley and Sea2Sky corridor is filled with hundreds of trails not in the bike park? While we all want the park to open (with due caution), there's so much riding available for the local community without the park.
  • 2 0
 @whitehonky: Yes I know, I was joking around-an attempt at sarcasm.
  • 2 0
 @whitehonky: Shhhhh
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



