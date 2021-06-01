Crankworx Whistler Cancelled for 2021

Jun 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Crankworx Whistler has announced that it will be cancelled for the second year running in 2021 but has announced plans to return in 2022.

bigquotesTo our riders, core media, festival partners, and fans, we know it’s been tough. Mountain biking is both a career and a passion for many, so to lose an event that I know means so much to so many people…it’s been tough for everyone. We have been exploring our options for Crankworx Whistler 2021 since last summer. We held on to the possibility for as long as we could, while working on alternatives. The province of British Columbia is on a good track and is in the process of lifting restrictions, but unfortunately there’s not enough certainty or lead time to pull off the festival for this year. That said, we’re hard at work on some exciting things to get riders and fans excited this summer, so watch this space.Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of the Crankworx World Tour

Fortunately, plans are already in motion for August 5-15 next year. The 10-day celebration of all things mountain biking will include the Whistler stop of the Enduro World Series, and the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride.

The Crankworx Tour is still set to host two stops this year. Innsbruck on June 16-20 and Rotorua on 1-7 November.

Posted In:
Industry News Coronavirus


15 Comments

  • 13 3
 14 days to flatten the curve folks...
  • 11 2
 So stupid....outdoor events and a vaccines are widely available. If you are still concerned, don't go.
  • 9 5
 Funny with all the mask mandates being lifted the numbers are decreasing quicker than ever. This is absurd to continue to shut the world down.
  • 10 6
 such bullshit, ski resorts were open with thousands of people, just host the damn event already..
  • 3 1
 LOL teh pro covid shutdown folks are literally crazy people at this point, downvoting you for literally saying what has happened and why it's beyond silly to cancel crankworx again.
  • 4 1
 Only 5.5% of canadians are vaccinated? Come on neighbor to the north! Let's go! Let's go! Let's go!
  • 2 1
 huh? I'm to lazy to look it up, but I thought the Canada just past the US on vaccinations and the us is near 50%
  • 1 0
 @bmied31: I believe the 5.5% is fully vaccinated and the near 50% is first dose received.
  • 1 0
 @bmied31: Ah, 5.5% fully vaccinated, 58% first dose. Well done neighbor to the north.
  • 4 0
 Bummer.....
  • 2 1
 Meanwhile the rest of the world is open for business. Oh well, I guess its Trestle bike park again this year. Plus the lift lines at Whistler! No thanks.
  • 4 3
 Ok this is getting a little ridiculous...
  • 1 1
 Nice. Hopefully border opens now. Crankworx destroys the trails so if anything it’s a bigger window to shred the park.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



