Crankworx Whistler Marks 20 Years of Mountain Biking Legacy

BC rider Emmy Lan at the 2024 Rockshox Canadian Open Downhill, securing the silver medal with an outstanding run. Who will we conquer the legendary 1199 this year? (c) Clint Trahan

Press Release: Crankworx

Celebrating 20 Years of Crankworx

Headline Events and Competitions

The Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC return to the Whistler Boneyard, where athletes show off their airtime skills in a setting that’s accessible for everyone. (c) Clint Trahan

Athlete Registration Opens April 23

Celebrate in Style - VIP Tickets Launch April 24

Unobstructed views and front row seats are guaranteed when elevating the Crankworx Whistler festival to a VIP experience. (c) Clint Trahan

Crankworx Mega Month: A Summer of Mountain Biking in Canada