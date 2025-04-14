Crankworx Whistler Marks 20 Years of Mountain Biking Legacy

Press Release: Crankworx
This summer, the world’s biggest mountain bike festival returns to where it all began. Crankworx Whistler is back from August 8–17, 2025, celebrating its 20th edition with a packed schedule of elite racing, fan-favourite events, and the signature energy that’s made it a global phenomenon. Celebrating 20 Years of Crankworx
Since its launch in 2004, Crankworx Whistler has grown into the beating heart of the Crankworx World Tour. It’s where amateurs rise, pros shine, and the next generation takes flight – featuring everything from world-class racing and the final of the annual Slopestyle World Championship to Kidsworx, CWNEXT, and participatory events that invite everyone into the action.Headline Events and Competitions
The 2025 festival promises one of the most exciting lineups yet. The RockShox Canadian Open Downhill returns to Whistler’s formidable 1199 track – one of the most challenging courses on the circuit, now set to run on Thursday, August 14.
Red Bull Joyride, the crown jewel of Slopestyle, is locked for the morning of Saturday, August 16. The final stop of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship will see the world’s top male and female riders go head-to-head for the overall title and a shot at the Triple Crown of Slopestyle.
Also in Whistler village’s Boneyard, fans can catch the Specialized Dual Slalom, Ultimate Pump Track Challenge, Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC, and a brand-new Best Trick competition presented by Outdoor Research.
And there’s more gravity-fueled action to come with the return of the Garbanzo DH, the comeback of the OG Canadian Open DH, and the Canadian Open Enduro closing out the festival’s opening weekend with a multi-stage test of endurance and grit.
As always, the festival will also serve as the final stage of the season, where the King and Queen of Crankworx will be crowned, alongside overall series champions in Downhill, Dual Slalom, and Pump Track.Athlete Registration Opens April 23
Athletes looking to join the celebration can register starting Wednesday, April 23, with a new staggered format:
• U15 categories – 9:00 AM PST
•U17 categories – 9:30 AM PST
• All remaining categories – 10:00 AM PST
With many events expected to sell out fast, early registration is highly recommended. Kidsworx registration will open in May, and full details and event formats will be available soon at crankworx.com. Celebrate in Style - VIP Tickets Launch April 24
Crankworx Whistler remains free and open to all, but for those wanting to mark 20 years with the best seat in the house, VIP tickets offer the ultimate way to experience the action.
VIP packages for Red Bull Joyride and the RockShox Canadian Open DH go on pre-sale April 24 for newsletter subscribers only. This 48-hour exclusive window is the only way to access a limited number of discounted Skybox and Slopedeck tickets, and the best deal on Trackside VIP options before they’re gone. Don't miss out and sign up now!Crankworx Mega Month: A Summer of Mountain Biking in Canada
This summer brings a stacked schedule, including August as Crankworx Mega Month, featuring three back-to-back Canadian festivals:
• Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar, BC – August 1–4
• Crankworx Whistler, BC – August 8–17
• Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf Bike Park, NB – August 22–24
Just confirmed: Before Mega Month kicks off in BC, the Crankworx Summer Series heads east for the return to Horseshoe Valley Resort in Ontario, running July 11–13.
Athlete registration for all upcoming Summer Series events opens May 1.
For 20 years, Crankworx Whistler has been the defining celebration of mountain biking. In 2025, it returns to honour its roots and ride into the future.
For event info, registration, and updates, visit crankworx.com
and follow @crankworx
