Crankworx Whistler Opens Registration for Pro, Amateur & Kidsworx Events

#crankworxiscoming The journey to the start gate has begun... Photo: Boris Beyer

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

Keegan Wright (NZL) gives a master class in Original Sin, the first section of Garbo, while Jack Linnell (CAN) digs deep through In Deep in the Youth 13-14 category. Photos: Fraser Britton

Garbanzo DH

Tuesday, August 14

“I almost died because I pushed way too hard!” This, from Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (COL), a five-time winner who, despite the death-defying push required to top the podium, has called this top-to-bottom race down 3400-feet of roots, rocks and gnar his favourite event of the year.



Fox Air DH

Wednesday, August 15

The Fox Air DH takes A-Line, one of the most iconic trails in the world, to the next level. The race summons competitors in 13 categories, including Junior Men and Women, Pros, 4 Wheel, and Adaptive, to the start gate to bank and boost their way down A-Line’s masterfully-sculpted berms and jumps.



Icons on icons. Stacy Kohut (CAN) sends it on A-Line. Photo:Boris Beyer



100% Dual Slalom Whistler

Friday, August 17

In 2018, the raw rivalry of Dual Slalom has taken the Crankworx World Tour by storm, challenging racers for the first time at both Crankworx Rotorua and Les Gets. The action returns to Whistler once again in this race that brings together riders from all disciplines to face off in two-wheeled combat.



Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

Sunday, August 19

Get fired up and get amongst the rooty singletrack of one of the festival’s most revered races. The Canadian Open DH presented by iXS track demands a perfect mix of skill, speed, stamina, and a keen ability to face and flow through fear. Think you’ve got what it takes? Sign up to race alongside MTB’s downhill elite in this Crankworx-closing event.



Kyle Strait (USA) and Bas van Steenbergen (CAN), head-to-head on the slalom track in Whistler, and Vaea Verbeeck (CAN), in Crankworx's closing DH race. Photos: Boris Beyer and Fraser Britton



The CLIF Dual Speed & Style , Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by SPANK , Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox , and Red Bull Joyride are all pro invitational events. Riders lists will be published at the beginning of August.



Registration details for the Garbanzo DH, Fox Air DH, 100% Dual Slalom Whistler, and Canadian Open DH presented by iXS can be found







The future of women's enduro shines bright at Crankworx Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan



Kidsworx Enduro

Friday, August 10

This is the chance for up-and-coming Enduro racers to take a bite out of the storied Canadian Open Enduro action. Specifically designed for competitive seven to 12-year-old racers, this multi-stage event combines testing, untimed climbs with bike park and valley descents.



Kidworx Village Crit

Friday, August 10

This cobblestone-crushing event, open to emerging athletes from five to 12-years-old, is all about the long game. Competitors will complete one or more laps around a course in Olympic Plaza, with adapted course lengths for each category.



Kidsworx game faces, strong, for mini shredders on the start line in the Kidsworx Crit and Nate Wilson, tearing through a corner on B-Line. Photos: Clint Trahan and Boris Beyer



Kidsworx DH Race - B-Line

Monday, August 13

The Kidsworx DH Race down B-Line gives competitors a chance to test their speed and skill against others in their age group down a classic Whistler Mountain Bike Park trail. There are six race categories on offer to challenge young athletes from seven to 15-years-old.



Kidsworx BMX Challenge

Tuesday, August 14

All-new for 2018, this event will challenge young bike-minded athletes to put down the power and focus on speed and flow as they pedal and pump their way through the Whistler BMX Track.



Kidsworx Dirt Pump Track Challenge

Saturday, August 18

The bumps, berms and rollers of the Crankworx Pump Track await young racers at this exciting day of sessions and competition. Pump Track racers aged seven to 15-years-old are invited to compete in this head-to-head competition.



Pure, unadulterated stoke. Photo: Clint Trahan



Registration details for all Kidsworx events can be found HERE.





Two events, the CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized and the Bell Helmets Canadian Open Challenger Enduro , have already sold out, with an extensive waitlist of riders waiting in the wings. It’s a sign of things to come as competition season heats up. So, register early and get those wheels in motion as the biggest mountain bike festival in the world charges toward its season-ender in Whistler.



Come August, this is where you'll want to be. Don't miss out - register to race today. Photo: Boris Beyer

The, andare all pro invitational events. Riders lists will be published at the beginning of August.Registration details for the Garbanzo DH, Fox Air DH, 100% Dual Slalom Whistler, and Canadian Open DH presented by iXS can be found HERE

