Crankworx World Tour 2018 Dates Announced

“Every year, at every stop, we listen to what athletes and fans are saying, then do our best to bring our events into alignment. That’s what makes Crankworx so unique. We’re a small, hands-on team at the center of a global community of mountain bikers - a community that’s growing at an exponential rate. Small tweaks can really shape the festival and the sport. Take the nighttime whip-off in Rotorua last year. We made the change last minute because of the weather, and it blew everyone’s minds. As soon as it was done, we all looked at each other and said: “We have to do that again next year.” That’s what 2018 is all about. Evolution, progression, and adaptation. Dreaming big and going bigger. The things our athletes are doing on mountain bikes are almost superhuman now. We want to make Crankworx a platform to showcase these heroes, reflect what’s happening in the sport and share it all with the world.” — Darren Kinnaird, Crankworx World Tour General Manager