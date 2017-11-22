PRESS RELEASES

Crankworx World Tour 2018 Dates Announced

Nov 22, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
Mark your calendars, rally your mates, submit your time off requests, book your flights, and start dreaming up your Crankworx Fantasy rosters - the Crankworx World Tour is getting ready to launch into the unimaginable next season.

GOTiT Shootings photo
Arguably the most scenic knack knack ever. Martin Soderstrom in the Tiroler Tageszeitung Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK. GOTiT Shootings photo

For 2018, the defining celebration of mountain biking will once again bring together the world’s best riders in four epic riding destinations to stage the defining celebration of gravity-fed mountain biking.



2018 Crankworx World Tour - The Realm of the Extraordinary

by officialcrankworx
Views: 44    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



Some of the biggest changes to watch for in 2018 will be the addition of Dual Slalom competitions in both Rotorua and Les Gets, the all-new Redwoods Downhill, part of the first weekend of competition at Crankworx Rotorua, the reverse in order of Crankworx’s european double-header stops, queuing up Crankworx Innsbruck first, followed the next weekend by Crankworx Les Gets, slopestyle’s return to Saturday at three out of four Crankworx stops (Rotorua, Innsbruck and Whistler), expanded Women’s programming at all four stops, and 15th anniversary celebrations at the final, biggest and most iconic stop on the tour, Crankworx Whistler.


Boris Beyer photo
You want it? You got it. Dual Slalom competitions now expanding to three out of four Crankworx World Tour stops. Fraser Britton photo


bigquotes“Every year, at every stop, we listen to what athletes and fans are saying, then do our best to bring our events into alignment. That’s what makes Crankworx so unique. We’re a small, hands-on team at the center of a global community of mountain bikers - a community that’s growing at an exponential rate. Small tweaks can really shape the festival and the sport. Take the nighttime whip-off in Rotorua last year. We made the change last minute because of the weather, and it blew everyone’s minds. As soon as it was done, we all looked at each other and said: “We have to do that again next year.” That’s what 2018 is all about. Evolution, progression, and adaptation. Dreaming big and going bigger. The things our athletes are doing on mountain bikes are almost superhuman now. We want to make Crankworx a platform to showcase these heroes, reflect what’s happening in the sport and share it all with the world.”Darren Kinnaird, Crankworx World Tour General Manager

Action from the Crankworx Rotorua Whip-Off. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx
Spotlight on Finn Iles, getting sideways under the stars in Rotorua. Fraser Britton photo



Clint Trahan photo
Crankworx will be showcasing its female athletes even more across its World Tour in 2018. Clint Trahan photo
Fraser Britton photo
Anthony Messere flies high above the French Alps in the Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle. Fraser Britton photo


Returning favourites in 2018 include the aforementioned starry sideways action of the Official Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank under the lights in Rotorua, the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda set against the epic backdrop of the Austrian Alps, the world’s best downhill track, as described by the athletes, at the Crankworx Les Gets DH in France, and the onslaught of the biggest events of the year in Whistler, including the Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized, Round Six of the Enduro World Series, and Red Bull Joyride.


Fraser Britton photo
Myriam Nicole gets amongst the verdant French alpine in the Crankworx Les Gets DH. Fraser Britton photo


Keep on top of all the latest from each location, and share the stoke with your friends, on the Facebook Event pages for Crankworx Rotorua, Crankworx Innsbruck, Crankworx Les Gets, and Crankworx Whistler.


Boris Beyer photo
The Enduro World Series will once again descend on Whistler for the iconic Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized. Boris Beyer photo


With just 15 weeks ‘til the first Crankworx World Tour stop’s launch in New Zealand, organizers are going full gas. Early-bird tickets go on sale December 1. For 2018, the event is more accessible than ever. Adult full event passes will be available for as little as $49NZD (plus booking fees) while Family passes for as little as $99NZD (plus booking fees). These prices will be available for purchase during the early bird sale in December, with prices increasing incrementally in the months leading up to the March event. Watch for details on Crankworx' Facebook page on Thursday, November 30.


American EWS Racer Curtis Keene during Practive for the Giant TOA Enduro on Stage 7 Turkish Delight Credit Boris Beyer Crankworx
Quintessential Rotorua. The Whakarewarewa Forest will be ground zero for the enduro, and the all-new Redwoods DH, at Crankworx Rotorua. Boris Beyer photo


As for Crankworx’s other World Tour stops, most events will, once again, be free of charge for spectators.

Not able to make the trek to see Crankworx live in 2018? Never fear. Crankworx will continue sending it from its festivals, to the world, through live coverage on crankworx.com. In 2017, 18 live webcasts covering a variety of disciplines across the Crankworx World Tour were produced, with no signs of slowing in 2018. Additionally, the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle will be coming to you LIVE, and on-demand, on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV and crankworx.com. For all the latest on everything bike related, including Crankworx slopestyle, stay tuned to redbull.tv/bike.


Brandon Semenuk in Redbull Joyride action from Crankworx Whistler. Photo Fraser Britton Crankworx
Slopestyle Saturday returns in Rotorua, Innsbruck, and Whistler for 2018. Fraser Britton photo


In the meantime, watch for initial schedules for each location to be updated on crankworx.com in the coming weeks, and stay tuned to Crankworx’s social channels (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) for all the latest on tickets, registration, broadcast times, and all the stories as they begin to unfold. And, most importantly, get stoked. #crankworxiscoming

GOTiT Shootings photo
World, get ready. The Crankworx World Tour is coming... GOTiT Shootings photo


Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 5 Four-Piston Brakes
73010 views
2018 Racing Rumors - What's True and What Isn't
69158 views
'Just Another Whistler Edit' from Bernard Kerr - Video
53970 views
5 Friday Fails Compilations
53082 views
Eminent Cycles Launches the Haste - First Look
51027 views
Trek Session 9.9 DH 27.5 - Review
48939 views
Do You Know How to Build a Wheel? - Pinkbike Poll
39081 views
Ray from Ray’s Indoor MTB Park Sustains Spinal Injury
36962 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045653
Mobile Version of Website