Crankzilla: EWS Race Day Photo Epic - Crankworx Whistler 2017











The iconic backdrops of Whistler played host to one of the most spectacular races of the season. The forecast threatened to throw a spanner into the works of riders who had practiced Crankzilla’s massive 5 stages in dry, rough conditions over the last few days, but the overnight moisture, intermittent light rain, and cooler temperatures were a welcome development for the parched trails. All this would make for one of the most dramatic races of the season, with mechanicals, crashes, and a come-from-behind fairytale ending.



In the men’s field it was Sam Hill who took a massive early lead on Stage 1, but hometown hero and last year’s runner up Jesse Melamed stormed back to win Stages 2, 3, and 4. With a 14 second lead on the final stage, Jesse brought it home to a cheering crowd and took 1st on the day—despite what we’re told was a nightmare 10 second crash at the top. With Sam Hill on form and taking 2nd, it was Mark Scott with a breakout ride. His consistency throughout the day earning him 3rd and his first ever trip to the EWS podium.



For Cecile Ravanel it’s been a season of pure domination, and the technical, aggressive tracks here at Crankworx Whistler were no exception. She won every single stage and took 1st yet again. Isabeau Courdurier pushed hard for 2nd place, clearly enjoying the steeper, more technical stages, while Katy Winton won a hard fought battle with Anita Gehrig to take 3rd.



In the Overall Championship Cecile Ravanel has absolutely run away with it, nearly 700 points ahead of her nearest competitor—which means she’s pretty much locked it up already. On the men’s side it has been a race within a race. Adrien Dailly had a nightmare first stage, with a cleat that got stuck in his pedal and a huge effort to make his liaison for Stage 2. He battled back into 6th with strong results on the final three stages to salvage some points, but with Sam Hill taking 2nd he slips 110 points behind Sam. All eyes will be on Finale to see if Sam can steer the championship home or if Adrien will pull out a miraculous result on the terrain where he will definitely excel.







The smoke may have blown out, but in its place the rain blew in.





For weeks it has been nothing but scorching temps and dust in Whistler, so the overnight rain was welcomed by all.





It was classic Whistler scenery in the woods for the first stage of the day.





Mckay Vezina wishing he could still feel his hands and arms down the final minutes of Ride Don't Slide.





Josh Carlson fully committed down one of the gnarlier chutes on Ride Don't Slide.





Richie Rude may have won here last year, but it wasn't meant to be today.





Caro Gehrig has been battling with her sister Anita all season, but Whistler would see her finish a bit off her usual pace to take 8th.





Sam Hill took stage one by 17 seconds. unfortunately, the day wouldn't be his.





Sam left it all out on the track for stage 1 and opened up what looked to be an insurmountable lead of more than 15 seconds.





Adrien Dailly after a rough stage one in which his cleat fell out, fought his way through the day to finish sixth.





The nightmare that was Adrien Dailly's reality on stage 1.





Noga Korem would finish in 7th, some three minutes behind Cecile Ravanel.





5th for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.





Iago Garay gets loose on stage four.





Katy Winton may have been feeling under the weather when she started out today, but she wasn't showing any signs of holding back.





Joe Nation was on fire today, he rode to ninth place.





Cecile Ravanel crushing the flat sprint on stage three.





Sam Hill making quick work of the monster roots on stage 2.





5th for Remi Gauvin would be his best ever EWS finish.





Total stage domination today as Cecile Ravanel went 5 for 5.





4th for Anita Gehrig and right on the heals of Katy Winton.





Isabeau Courdurier charging her way to second place.





Anita Gehrig had a heck of a day and rode to fourth place.





Remi Gauvin was on the pace today and took fifth place.





Jerome Clementz weaving his was to eighth place on a massive day out.





Mark Scott crushed it for his first EWS podium. Scott took third.





Lewis Buchanan is picking up speed. It's a matter of time till he makes top ten.





Katy Winton nervously waiting on the times to tick in to see if she would be on or off the podium.





Too exhausted to celebrate, 2nd place for Isabeau Courdurier.





That sigh of relief after a very very long and hard day.





Robin Wallner would start the day in 2nd, and then spent the rest of the day chasing the final podium spots. Unfortunately he would miss the mark by just 7 seconds to take 4th.





Yoann Barelli had his best result of the year in 7th.





Smashing rocks and riding to his true potential, Mark Scott finally landed himself a long overdue podium.





After losing big on stage 1, Jesse Melamed went on a tear to win the next 3 stages.





Stage 4 would be where things would start to fall apart for Sam Hill, as Jesse Melamed took over 10 seconds out of him.





Jerome Clementz kept it smooth, fast and consistent and the long and rough stages to take 8th.





Greg Callaghan finished outside the top 10 and watched his chances of taking the overall slip almost entirely away.





What a ride for Marco Osborne today.





ALN thrilled to have the final stage over with.



There was never really any doubt that Ceclie would come out on top.





Miranda Miller holding it down for Specialized. While Jared and Curtis were out early with mechanicals, Miller came home in 12th.





Jesse had a few fans...









.......and he certainly rode like an animal.





What a battle between these two. Huge times gaps, crashes, and a fight that came down to the very wire.





Adrien Dailly has had some bad luck this season, that has surely cost him several wins.





A hard and frustrating day for Adrien Dailly as he watched his once firm grasp on the overall disappear even further.





Santa Cruz team manager, Allan Cooke, congratulates Mark Scott at the finish line.





As the sun sets in Whistler, with it goes Greg Callaghan's shot at the overall title.





It's not everyday you get the chance to win in your hometown with parents, siblings, and close friends standing just meters away at the finish line.





The fastest men and women in Whistler popping bottles on the podium.





Rocky Mountain took top honors in the team standings today, and it is now a neck and neck battle with Ibis that will be too close to call in Finale.





The new Mayor of Whistler.





With one round to go, it's looking more and more likely that this man will will wear the crown in Finale Ligure.






