Crash Tested: iXS Trigger Knee Pads

iXS's new Trigger knee pads are aimed at riders who are looking for a little extra protection without crossing all the way over into the extra-burly downhill realm – something that's pedalable, but can still help reduce the reprecussions of a solid hit. The design is similar to iXS's popular Carve model, but the Trigger has an additional hard plastic section that's sewn to the outside in the mid-shin area.



The bulk of the pad's protective properties comes from an Xmatter foam insert that's designed to be flexible when pedaling, and then harden up upon impact. There's also non-viscoelastic foam on each side and the very top of the pad. Two velcro straps help adjust the fit, and the back panel is constructed from a mesh fabric for extra breathability.



iXS Trigger Details

• XMatter padding

• Asymmetrical design

• Silicone gripper on upper cuff

• Sizes: S-XXL

• EN1621-1:2012 certified

• $139.95 USD

• bike.ixs.com

