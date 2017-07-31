Create and Destroy with Aiken Colinge - Video

We all know the expression "you reap what you sow", but how about "you destroy what you create"? When this jersey from Morvélo landed on my doorstep, I knew I wanted to go and film on my local trails where I've spent days digging over winter. Shout out to Fin for a load of them as well!.



The second part of the video is shot on my favorite trail on the hill, it's unreal to ride and hopefully, I do it some justice! The feeling of smashing through turns and dropping into chutes, after all the graft that went into them has yet to be beaten! — Aiken Colinge