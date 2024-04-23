3 Initiatives at Sea Otter Pushing for a More Inclusive Bike Industry

The Women's Uplift Industry Meeting at Sea Otter Classic

Left to right: Kate Veronneau, Rebecca Rusch, Lisa Bourne, Anne-Marije Rook.

1. Opportunities for women in media in the cycling industry.

Rebecca Rusch speaks at the Women's Uplift Industry Meeting

2. Panel on the importance of creating and fostering diverse spaces in the cycling industry.

Left to right: Patty Valencia, Alexa Everson, Brooke Goudy, Annijke Wade.

3. Size inclusivity workshop with Shredly

Blonksy with the Shredly tent. The Manatee emblem for Blonsky's collection.

New bike tech and exciting race results weren't the only things making a splash in the industry at Sea Otter Classic. Several non-profits and brands partnered to put on panels and events highlighting places where the industry has struggled to break the mold of who product and events have previously been catered towards.You guessed it, I'm here to talk about inclusion in the industry and a few of the folks who went out of their way to bring awareness to it at Sea Otter Classic.Thursday afternoon, endurance legend Rebecca Rusch was part of a panel alongside Cycling Weekly Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, Director of Women's Strategy at Zwift, Kate Veronneau, and Executive Director of Outdoor Afro, Lisa Bourne. The panel was moderated by Rachel Burnside of Shift Active Media and introduced by Kathryn Taylor of Feisty Media. The panel discussed specifically opportunities for women in media in the cycling industry and different ways in which those on the panel had found it.Each speaker discussed female mentors they'd had throughout their careers and the importance of having other women to look up to in their industries and sports. They also touched on men who had opened doors for them whether it had been a boss or someone working at a brand sponsoring them. Rusch shared an anecdote from her weekend where she'd been on a ride with a young female racer who had told her that she [Rusch] was the racer's version of Taylor Swift.One of the overarching themes of the panel was the importance of being able to create opportunity for other women in the industry where those on the panel had either had to fight to create it for themselves or had a door opened by someone else to give them an opportunity they otherwise would not have had.Another panel took place in the beer garden Saturday afternoon hosted by the Roam Collective, a non-profit born out of the all-women's bike festival to celebrate and uplift diversity and inclusion in the bike industry. The panel was comprised of Brooke Goudy, the Co-Leader of Black Girls Do Bike and the founder of Rowdy Goudy, Alexa Everson who helps to run the Abundance Project and is a member of the Black Foxes, Annijke Wade, an adaptive mountain and gravel cyclist and the founder of Dirtbound Cycling, and Patty Valencia, a freelance photographer and cinematographer in the bike space who has worked with the Roam Collective over the years.This panel focused more on the importance of creating and fostering diverse spaces in the cycling industry. They touched on a feeling of belonging being as much of a barrier as cost and knowledge. Another common theme was story and narrative around cycling and the need for both diversity in the stories to be told as well as diversity in those telling them. They noted the benefits of not only being able to control one's own narrative as an athlete, model, or subject, but also the benefits of hiring teams behind the camera that understand these experiences.Women's cycling apparel brand Shredly also hosted a sizing inclusivity workshop with athlete Marley Blonsky. Blonsky is the founder of the All Bodies on Bikes movement which fosters size inclusivity in the bike community. Blonsky's work with the brand as well as others such as Osprey and Velocio, began when she started shopping around a database she'd created of 2000+ people who wore extended sizes with their measurements and information on how different products fit them in order to better inform brands on how to develop truly inclusive sizing. Since, she's helped brands like Osprey not just extend the sizing of product, but re-engineer them so that they actually accommodate the needs of those wearing them.Blonsky is in the process of releasing a capsule collection with Shredly of which some of the pieces feature a manatee graphic. The graphic comes from a video she posted to Instagram crashing on an airbag that received three million views and a comment that said 'you have the fitness of a manatee.' Although the comment was clearly intended to hurt Blonsky, she did some research and found that manatees can accelerate from 4mph to 20mph almost instantly and chose to embrace the comment, changing the narrative.Blonsky continues to work to bring a more size inclusive attitude to the cycling industry through her database as well as working as a product tester and model to help market brand's size inclusive lines.The presence of these events and panels as well as the number of women's specific brands at Sea Otter this year is a mark that change is certainly happening in the industry. As consumers, participants, and industry folks, Patty Valencia reminded us to 'be vulnerable' in how we choose to interact with others in the bike world, whether its who you invite on a ride or who you hire as the photographer for a product release. It's also important, as Goudy said, to find joy in our privilege.We are all pretty darn lucky to consider ourselves 'in the bike industry' whether that's as someone who simply likes to ride their bike or someone like me who makes a living from the media end of it, and there's joy to be found in those experiences alone. Allowing others to find that joy whether it be through size inclusive products that allow them to recreate comfortably, organized women's and/or BIPOC rides, or simply not being a jerk in the Pinkbike comment section when something breaks the mold of what you consider 'worthy,' is one way in which all of us can continue to welcome others into the space and grow the cycling industry.It was fantastic to see so many different events and panels happening at Sea Otter around this topic and something I hope to continue seeing not only talked about but acted on.