Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022

Once again, we're not in Taipei this spring to see it all unfold in person, but we took a spin through the digital Taipei Cycle Show exhibition halls to see what we could see. Here's the first batch of intriguing tech we've spotted so far.
Digirit's new carbon hub
Sure, this isn't a mountain bike innovation, but it's intriguing nonetheless. Digirit's new carbon hub uses a "special prepreg carbon fiber woven sleeve" and, with embedded metal molding, it reportedly meets all the strength requirements of a track bike hub while remaining lightweight and earning some style points along the way.
C Drive gear ratio amplifier
This "gear ratio amplifier" uses a planetary gear mechanism between the crank and the belt pulley to emulate the gear ratio of a belt pulley with 2.6 times the number of teeth. When moved, the crank drives the planetary gear, which in turn drives the belt pulley a speed ratio of 1:2.6. The benefit is that, when used on a belt drive bike, such a system would reduce the difference in teeth between the front and rear sprockets, which is said to increase the life of the belt.
B Labs floating guide wheel
The B Labs floating guide wheel is kind of like suspension... for your derailleur's upper pulley wheel. On a conventional rear derailleur, shifting can be made clunky by the resistance of the chain moving up and down the cassette, B Labs says, and that's exacerbated in the largest gear when the pulley wheel is close to the cassette. B Labs has created a floating guide wheel that uses a rocker arm and a guide groove on the derailleur cage to allow for a bit of movement of the guide wheel, smoothing out the transitions between gears.
KMC e-cargo chain
This chain is strong AF, and it's being recognized as such with an award at the Taipei Cycle Show. It's reportedly 30% stronger than KMC's e-bike-specific chains and 50% higher than the industry standard for e-bike chains. Both the inner and outer pieces of the chain are wider and stronger than their lighter siblings, so this isn't a product for the weight weenies. Made specifically for e-cargo bikes, it's said to last at least twice as long as a standard chain. And, I'll attribute this to an awkward translation, but it reportedly "gallops with safety first." Whatever that means, I like the sound of it.
Anti-theft locking handlebars
As we learned in this video
, a bike is essentially unrideable if the steering is disabled. This anti-theft device locks the stem, paralyzing the bars and in turn, the bike. It's not unlike a door bolt: turn the key and a piece extends down into the headset and the bars can't turn. Turn the key the other way and the piece comes back up, releasing the bars.
Horizontal / vertical dual purpose bike rack
The main selling point of this bike rack is its versatility, as it can be used as a standard floor rack or can be mounted on a wall for vertical storage. It's adjustable to a variety of wheel sizes and seems to be an elegant solution to a couple of different problems. (As someone in a life phase where I'm thinking a lot about storage solutions... neat.)
Shelfie storage system
And while we're talking about the ridiculous appeal of a good storage system, let me introduce the Shelfie, which can store an adult bike, multiple kids' bikes, clothes, and tools. Hot damn.
That's all for now, but we'll keep digging for the wild and wonderful, so stay tuned for more from the Taipei Cycle Show.
9 Comments
My google skills don’t seem to be sufficient ….
Post a Comment