close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022

Mar 15, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Once again, we're not in Taipei this spring to see it all unfold in person, but we took a spin through the digital Taipei Cycle Show exhibition halls to see what we could see. Here's the first batch of intriguing tech we've spotted so far.


Digirit's new carbon hub



Sure, this isn't a mountain bike innovation, but it's intriguing nonetheless. Digirit's new carbon hub uses a "special prepreg carbon fiber woven sleeve" and, with embedded metal molding, it reportedly meets all the strength requirements of a track bike hub while remaining lightweight and earning some style points along the way.


C Drive gear ratio amplifier



This "gear ratio amplifier" uses a planetary gear mechanism between the crank and the belt pulley to emulate the gear ratio of a belt pulley with 2.6 times the number of teeth. When moved, the crank drives the planetary gear, which in turn drives the belt pulley a speed ratio of 1:2.6. The benefit is that, when used on a belt drive bike, such a system would reduce the difference in teeth between the front and rear sprockets, which is said to increase the life of the belt.


B Labs floating guide wheel



The B Labs floating guide wheel is kind of like suspension... for your derailleur's upper pulley wheel. On a conventional rear derailleur, shifting can be made clunky by the resistance of the chain moving up and down the cassette, B Labs says, and that's exacerbated in the largest gear when the pulley wheel is close to the cassette. B Labs has created a floating guide wheel that uses a rocker arm and a guide groove on the derailleur cage to allow for a bit of movement of the guide wheel, smoothing out the transitions between gears.


KMC e-cargo chain



This chain is strong AF, and it's being recognized as such with an award at the Taipei Cycle Show. It's reportedly 30% stronger than KMC's e-bike-specific chains and 50% higher than the industry standard for e-bike chains. Both the inner and outer pieces of the chain are wider and stronger than their lighter siblings, so this isn't a product for the weight weenies. Made specifically for e-cargo bikes, it's said to last at least twice as long as a standard chain. And, I'll attribute this to an awkward translation, but it reportedly "gallops with safety first." Whatever that means, I like the sound of it.


Anti-theft locking handlebars



As we learned in this video, a bike is essentially unrideable if the steering is disabled. This anti-theft device locks the stem, paralyzing the bars and in turn, the bike. It's not unlike a door bolt: turn the key and a piece extends down into the headset and the bars can't turn. Turn the key the other way and the piece comes back up, releasing the bars.


Horizontal / vertical dual purpose bike rack



The main selling point of this bike rack is its versatility, as it can be used as a standard floor rack or can be mounted on a wall for vertical storage. It's adjustable to a variety of wheel sizes and seems to be an elegant solution to a couple of different problems. (As someone in a life phase where I'm thinking a lot about storage solutions... neat.)


Shelfie storage system



And while we're talking about the ridiculous appeal of a good storage system, let me introduce the Shelfie, which can store an adult bike, multiple kids' bikes, clothes, and tools. Hot damn.


That's all for now, but we'll keep digging for the wild and wonderful, so stay tuned for more from the Taipei Cycle Show.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Taipei Cycle Online Taipei Cycle Show


Must Read This Week
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
47010 views
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
41713 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
36662 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
36230 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
35984 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
35224 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
35023 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
30457 views

9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Surprised by the square taper crankset but happy about the new KMC chain. I don't ride assisted but I still stretch my single speed chains way too fast. Easily 1% in a few months. Weight saving is pointless, I'd rather have more durable wear parts like chains.
  • 3 0
 I'm just here to Taipei comment about how underwhelming these products are...
  • 1 0
 That lock is pretty sweet. Throw a hexlock in the stem cap bolt and watch bike thieves get all annoyed.
  • 1 1
 I'm trying not to be a negative person, but these products are making that pretty difficult, tbh. Tho the lock thing could have it's uses.
  • 1 0
 The gear ratio amplifier is intriguing. Too bad some archaic design was left in the center, square taper axle that is.
  • 1 0
 Looks at Shelfie option and immediately considers a wood build DIY weekend project...with stickers!!!
  • 1 0
 Are there links for the last to items (storage) around somewhere?
My google skills don’t seem to be sufficient ….
  • 1 0
 same... only find other shelfies and not this shelfie. Though like the poster above, I could build one, but after the time and finding the materials, buying if priced right is very attractive. And a second one for the office.
  • 1 0
 Those are great, but where is my AC/ Heated saddle?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009213
Mobile Version of Website