Creatures of Sea Otter 2024

From the folks who brought you Tiny Dogs of Rampage
... *drumroll*.... we bring you Creatures of Sea Otter
.
It's not folks, it's just me. But when you bounce around between industries as much as I do, you start to notice archetypes in each. After a long winter of watching people in varying bagginesses of gore-tex based on their discipline, it's refreshing to return to the bike industry where there's several tried and true key-players you know you'll see at any event as big as Sea Otter. So without further ado: here are a couple creatures I found.
I've never seen a species as rare and magnificent as this: a brood of Feed Station drummers. Their wild call not only beckons racers from all directions like sirens, but also provides endless entertainment for the symbiotic medius squidus.
Medius Squidus will also exhibit manic behaviors after too much free coffee. They often lay on the floors of media centers after many hours of carrying their telltale camera packs around. You can also find medius squidus lurking in, on top of, and behind bushes. It's me, hi.