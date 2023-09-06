Crestline Announces 163mm Travel Setting & New Build Kits for RS 75/50 eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co.
At Crestline, we believe in keeping things fresh! Our commitment to a small-batch, boutique strategy enables us to bring various updates to our customers at a pace that does not conform to the industry's 'model year' status quo. Following the launch of the first batch of our Bosch CX race-equipped RS eMTB in March, we're thrilled to unveil our second batch. In this release, we've given the eBike a paint makeover with a premium gloss finish and a fresh build kit.
We also want to announce an option to set your bike up with 163mm of rear travel in addition to the stock 150mm and 175mm options. This allows riders to run a 163mm rear with a 170mm front setup when utilizing the external cup on a reach-adjust headset made for a tapered fork. This type of headset's external lower cup adds 14mm stack height to your bike. We've found that by dropping the fork to 170mm, you can get it close to the bike's originally intended geometry. Having the option to run it with 163mm of rear travel allows you to maintain the balance between front and rear travel. Highlights of the new build are the the addition of SRAM's Ultimate-level suspension and an OX T-type transmission drivetrain, ensuring an unforgettable overall ride experience.
Core Details
• Removable 750wh battery
• 500Wh and 625Wh compatibility
• 175mm & 150mm rear travel options
• Size dependent rear wheel
• Size dependent CS lengths
• Bosch CX Race Motor
• 56mm ID straight head tube
• Compatibility for reach adjustment
• Compatibility for HA adjustment
• Kiox display integrated into top tube
• Wireless handlebar mini remote Key updates• 163mm rear travel option
• XO Transmission T-type DT
• SRAM Ultimate level suspension
• SRAM Ultimate level brakes
• Price: MSRP $7496 - $12 996
Bikes are available from: Worldwide Cyclery
, Crestline Bike Co.
or in store at your LBS.
This second batch is in stock and ready for you to grab one here
now. Whether you're a seasoned gravity based rider or new to the world of full suspension eebs, this bike provides a ride like no other. International customers or for any other questions please don't hesitate to shoot us an email to info@crestlinebikes.com
Complete Build:
• Crestline RS 75 premium carbon frame
• Colorway Gloss UD carbon & copper
• Super deluxe ultimate air 230 x 65
• ZEB ultimate 180mm 44mm offset
• Bosch BES3 smart system
• Bluetooth wireless handlebar remote
• Bosch CX-R (Race DU)
• Bosch 750wh powertube battery
• Sram XO transmission T-type drivetrain
• Sram Code ultimate stealth brakes
• CB synthesis eMTB carbon wheelset
• One up components carbon bar
• One up components stem
• One up components seatpost
• Sram XO 160mm Crankss 36t chainring
• E13 Chain guide
• WTB Vigilante 2.5 tough high grip front
• WTB Judge 2.4 tough high grip rear
• WTB Silverado saddle
• MSRP $12996 (incl. Bosch Race Motor)
Limited Frame Only
• Crestline RS 75 premium carbon frame
• Complete Bosch BES3 system
• Bosch CX-R (Race DU)
• Bosch 750wh Powertube battery
• No rear Shock
• MSRP $7496 (incl. Bosch Race Motor)
We have decided to conduct an experiment by making a limited number of frame-only options available. These have already garnered quite a bit of attention since the word got out, so please send an email to info@crestlinebikes.com
if you wish to inquire about securing one for yourself.
We recognize that many of our customers are seasoned riders with various personal preferences when it comes to components. To accommodate this, we plan to make more of these limited frame-only options available in the future. We understand that they are expensive, but considering that the bulk of the additional costs of an e-bike are tied up in the frame and drive system, when compared to analog bikes, there is unfortunately no way around this. This is why we are offering an option without a rear shock, allowing the customer as much freedom as possible from the start.
We are happy to work with you to include a shock or any other components you may need.