Crestline Announces 163mm Travel Setting & New Build Kits for RS 75/50 eMTB

We have decided to conduct an experiment by making a limited number of frame-only options available. These have already garnered quite a bit of attention since the word got out, so please send an email to info@crestlinebikes.com if you wish to inquire about securing one for yourself.We recognize that many of our customers are seasoned riders with various personal preferences when it comes to components. To accommodate this, we plan to make more of these limited frame-only options available in the future. We understand that they are expensive, but considering that the bulk of the additional costs of an e-bike are tied up in the frame and drive system, when compared to analog bikes, there is unfortunately no way around this. This is why we are offering an option without a rear shock, allowing the customer as much freedom as possible from the start.We are happy to work with you to include a shock or any other components you may need.