Crestline Announces 163mm Travel Setting & New Build Kits for RS 75/50 eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co.



At Crestline, we believe in keeping things fresh! Our commitment to a small-batch, boutique strategy enables us to bring various updates to our customers at a pace that does not conform to the industry's 'model year' status quo. Following the launch of the first batch of our Bosch CX race-equipped RS eMTB in March, we're thrilled to unveil our second batch. In this release, we've given the eBike a paint makeover with a premium gloss finish and a fresh build kit.



We also want to announce an option to set your bike up with 163mm of rear travel in addition to the stock 150mm and 175mm options. This allows riders to run a 163mm rear with a 170mm front setup when utilizing the external cup on a reach-adjust headset made for a tapered fork. This type of headset's external lower cup adds 14mm stack height to your bike. We've found that by dropping the fork to 170mm, you can get it close to the bike's originally intended geometry. Having the option to run it with 163mm of rear travel allows you to maintain the balance between front and rear travel. Highlights of the new build are the the addition of SRAM's Ultimate-level suspension and an OX T-type transmission drivetrain, ensuring an unforgettable overall ride experience.





Core Details

• Removable 750wh battery

• 500Wh and 625Wh compatibility

• 175mm & 150mm rear travel options

• Size dependent rear wheel

• Size dependent CS lengths

• Bosch CX Race Motor

• 56mm ID straight head tube

• Compatibility for reach adjustment

• Compatibility for HA adjustment

• Kiox display integrated into top tube

• Wireless handlebar mini remote



Key updates

• 163mm rear travel option

• XO Transmission T-type DT

• SRAM Ultimate level suspension

• SRAM Ultimate level brakes

• Price: MSRP $7496 - $12 996



