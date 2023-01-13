Crestline Bike Co. Announces 2 New eMTBs

It's no secret that Crestline Bike Co. is working on an eMTB, so we wanted to release some key information on the bike, or I guess we can sort of say "bikes" that are coming soon. These two performance-focused eMTBs are in essence the same bike, but will be available in two distinctly different configurations.



The RS 75/50 features 175mm of Cascade Components tuned rear travel, paired with a 180mm fork, while the RS 50/75 features 150mm of Cascade Components tuned rear travel, paired with a 160mm fork. The difference in rear travel is possible by combining the use of a flip chip and a stroke adjustment on the rear shock. This opens some other tinker doors for everyone to start thinking about since using only the flip chip with no change to stroke adjusts the long travel bike from 175mm down to 163mm. Geometry is not affected when only adjusting rear travel using the flip chip since the eye-to-eye on the shock remains the same. We'll stop there for now but lots of fun options in store.



The fork is simply an air shaft swap to get your desired travel as one might expect. The battery is fully removable via a small door under the BB area with 2 simple M5 bolts. This small door allowed us to ensure minimal compromise to frame stiffness. We felt this was especially important for a race bike when swapping batteries quickly and easily is important, plus don't forget about folks who just want to keep the laps on laps going!



Details

• Removable 750wh battery

• 500Wh and 625Wh compatibility

• 150mm - 175mm rear travel options

• Size dependent rear wheel & CS lengths

• Bosch CX Race Motor (Limited release)

• 56mm internal diameter straight head tube (no integrated headset!)

• Compatibility for aftermarket reach adjustment +/-5mm with tapered +/-10mm with a dual crown

• Nice high plug-in port for easy charging

• Kiox display integrated into top tube

• Wireless handlebar mini remote

• Wireless drivetrain on all builds

• Weight 50lb-52lb's with (9.1lbs - 750Wh battery)

• Price: TBC ($11k-$13k) Limited build options

• Bikes will be available around 03/03/23 from: • Removable 750wh battery• 500Wh and 625Wh compatibility• 150mm - 175mm rear travel options• Size dependent rear wheel & CS lengths• Bosch CX Race Motor (Limited release)• 56mm internal diameter straight head tube (no integrated headset!)• Compatibility for aftermarket reach adjustment +/-5mm with tapered +/-10mm with a dual crown• Nice high plug-in port for easy charging• Kiox display integrated into top tube• Wireless handlebar mini remote• Wireless drivetrain on all builds• Weight 50lb-52lb's with (9.1lbs - 750Wh battery)• Price: TBC ($11k-$13k) Limited build options• Bikes will be available around 03/03/23 from: Crestline Bike Co. Worldwide Cyclery and potentially your LBS depending on your location.