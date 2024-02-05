Crestline Releases Special RS180 Team Edition eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co.
This limited Crestline RS180 Team Edition
is the latest version of our Bosch CX Race powered ebike and will be shipping in spring 2024. We will be offering customers this RS Factory Team build which will ship setup with a Cascade Tuned link bumping rear travel to 180mm. We've paired that with a Fox Factory 38 180mm fork. While updating the rear linkage to incorporate additional travel, we were very careful to ensure that the bike retains all of its original characteristics, which everyone who has ridden one has come to love so quickly.
This edition is limited to 75pcs and they will all be individually numbered 1/75 to 75/75. The bikes all ship with the BOSCH CX-R (RACE) motors and a 750wh battery plus all the latest bluetooth components available from Bosch. The RS180 is painted in Chalk & Raw Carbon with Yellow accents and has a gloss finish.
*Please note, this bike can still be configured in any of the originally released travel settings with a few changes we’d be happy to facilitate. This means you still have options ranging from 150mm rear travel all the way up to 180mm. More information on all these options can be requested by sending an email to info@crestlinebikes.com
or scheduling a call to discuss the best setup for you.
Details
• 180mm of rear travel (with travel adjust)
• Fox Factory Suspension
• Updates to geo to optimize longer travel
• Works Components reach adjust +/-5mm headset installed
• Head angle 63.25°
• Removable 750wh battery
• 500Wh and 625Wh compatibility
• Size dependent rear wheel options
• Size dependent Chainstay lengths
• Bosch CX Race Motor
• Dual crown fork Compatibility
• Up to +/-10mm reach with dual crown
• Wireless handlebar mini remote
• Wireless KS Circuit droppers
• Wireless T-type transmission
• Weight 49lb-52lb's (dependent on batt and frame size)
• Price: $11,999 - one build option
• Pre-order available now and bikes will ship in April 2024 from: Crestline Bike Co.
, Worldwide Cyclery
, Fanatik Bike Co.
or in person at your Local Bike Shop depending on your location.
The Race version
of the Bosch motor had fast become a favorite among those of us who primarily ride eMTB. It is slightly less weight than the standard plus has RACE MODE with added overrun.
Motor and Battery
The Bosch Performance CX-R motor offers class-leading power and range. These 75 Special Edition bikes will be outfitted with the 750 Wh battery unless a request is put in for a 625Wh. You can always purchase an aftermarket battery that is smaller if you chose the 750h. The battery can always sit at the lowest possible point in the frame if you remove and re-adjust the rail system, giving the lowest possible center of gravity. We have some battery spacer options that will allow hot-swappable options to run the 500Wh, 625Wh, or 750Wh within the same 750Wh setting cavity.
The on/off switch sits under the top tube while a Kiox computer screen sits neatly integrated into the top of the top tube. This shows you a host of selected information including battery percentage (100%-0%) with nice accurate battery readings along with remaining range numbers. A small mini remote mounts on the handlebar allowing for quick mode changes, engagement of walk mode, and control of your Kiox display unit. This connects to the bike's system controller via Bluetooth to avoid any pesky cables going to your handlebar or through your handlebars as some brands have done trying to hide them. That feature in conjunction with the KS Circuit wireless dropper post means you only have a front and rear brake cable. It should be noted that even if the Bluetooth mini remote battery dies, you will still be able to operate your bike using only the system controller under the top tube, albeit with limited functionality, but you won't be left out in the cold.
These 75 bikes will all be individually numbered bikes and ship with the Race version of the Bosch CX motor, which is 150 g lighter and has the overrun feature when used in race mode. This means that the motor keeps working a little longer after you stop pedaling. This can be very helpful when trying to get up and over trail obstacles where you have to pause pedaling while climbing technical terrain, and it is actually extremely valuable in a race environment on undulating trails once you come to terms with exactly how it works.
Frame Details
With our adjustable travel settings, you don't have to worry about getting the wrong bike. Anyone who chooses either model of the bike will be able to set it up with either longer or shorter travel settings, and we even offer a few options in between the two extremes. This means that if you move to a new location where your trails are more challenging and you want more travel, you can have it! Or vice versa.
We also offer aftermarket rear triangles. The 27.5" and 29" rear triangles use the same linkage. All that changes is the chainstay length and axle placement: 27.5" runs at 445mm and 29" at 453mm. The bikes will ship as we believe they should be set up, but we won't stop you from making adjustments if you disagree with our recommended setup. Everyone has unique riding styles and terrains they want to tackle, so we want you to be able to customize this exactly as you desire. You can always reach out to us to discuss what options are available for your size.
Sizing
RS180's will be available in the following sizes: RH-2, RH-3, RH-4 (*RH = Rider Height)
• RH-2 will always ship MX (29 front 27.5 rear)
• RH-3 will ship MX or 29/29 (you have both options in this size)
• RH-4 will always ship as 29/29 for taller riders!
We feel that this format keeps the bikes appropriately balanced by utilizing our ability to have either a 27.5" RT or 29" RT and thus keeping stay lengths nicely in check for all shapes and sizes!
Our 56mm straight head tube with pre installed Works Components reach adjust headset allows you to adjust your reach by +/-5mm longer or shorter on all frames sizes. These will be pre installed in the long setting but will allow you to dial in your perfect fitment, and eliminate the issue of getting stuck between sizes. Side note: If you plan on throwing a dual crown fork on you'll be able to adjust reach by up to +/- 10mm due to the straight steer tube on a DH fork using a different aftermarket headset available from our website or Works Components directly.
Factory Fox 38 looking FIRE with the matching yellow accents
Robrides eMTB's RS with a dual crown Fox 40
Come and break some traction with us
Geometry
The Geometry on the RS180 has been updated and can be found on our website here
. Please don't hesitate to reach out with any questions related to geometry for other settings other than whats listed. We can always point you to an older configuration that best informs you of what all the numbers end up at on your proposed setup.
Timeline and Availability
The Special Edition RS180 Factory Team bikes will be shipping to customers in Spring of 2024. (current ETA to ship to customers is early April)
The bikes will be available for pre purchase on our website here
now. Alternatively, please reach out to us via crestlinebikes.com
, @crestlinebikes
, or email info@crestlinebikes.com
and we will work to get one allocated to you in your requested size and configuration.
Pictures by: Andrew Ford