Course Preview: Crisp and Clean - Snowshoe World Cup XC 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  

Photo Epic
Crisp and Clean
UCI XC MTB World Cup, MSA, Snowshoe West Virginia
Photography by Matthew DeLorme

Here we are at the final round of the World Cup season. The bittersweet end. We've returned to the United States of America, Snowshoe, West Virginia, to be exact. There was much excitement to see a brand new course, and having ridden here at Snowshoe on several occasions and knowing what the terrain is like, I was excited to see what they had cooked up. They did a bang-up job on the DH track after all.

While the course isn't bad, it's just, well, not really inspired. First thought was, "Holy sh*t that's a lot of grass." There are a few nice fresh cut technical sections that I may have gone overboard photographing, but they are real purdy. I do wish they would have incorporated more fresh-cut woods sections, but that said, lets again leave judgment for race day. If anything, the laps will be fast. Go ahead, argue about beer.

It starts and ends on the main thoroughfare of the village.

A little smoother than the Koppenberg, but same basic idea.

The course snakes back and forth over the open field by the main village many, many times.

Vrooooooooooom.

There are a couple of nice flyover bridges.

If anything the pace will be quick.

The are some big bear bombs to avoid out there. This one has a wee spider on it.

I'm running out of words. Ride the lawn.

A nice little grass descent.

Hey look! More grass.

Going up!

There is a little loose road climbing as well.

Chunder.

There is one massive man-made rock garden.

We do wish there was more of this.

So fresh the lines aren't burned in yet.

That stump looks like it was cut yesterday.

Fresh tracks.

Two lines, but which will be faster?

Doesn't it just make you want to ride your bike?

Deep ruts and root channels.

Roots and rocks, that's what it's all about.

This line will be better burned in after a day of practice.

Sadly the grass seems to go on....

......and on.


More high speed climbing.

Wee bits of singletrack snake through the woods.

Rumble strip.

This rock-studded climb will definitely slow things down a bit.

More double track climbing.

This climb seems like it should be a descent.

A little bit of Southeastern flow.


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wait, What, no 4+ foot wooden drops, no berms? That's not downcountry enough of you West Virginia!!!
  • 1 1
 They should have started in the Village and run up to and out Cheat Mountain Ridge, down 6,000 Steps and then back up the mountain on the beginner downhill trails to finish back in the village. Now that would be a hell of an XC race!
  • 2 0
 Looks like something out of a crossfit competition.
  • 1 0
 Nah, those riders are wearing way too much clothing for that.

