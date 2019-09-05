Course Preview: Crisp and Clean - Snowshoe World Cup XC 2019

Here we are at the final round of the World Cup season. The bittersweet end. We've returned to the United States of America, Snowshoe, West Virginia, to be exact. There was much excitement to see a brand new course, and having ridden here at Snowshoe on several occasions and knowing what the terrain is like, I was excited to see what they had cooked up. They did a bang-up job on the DH track after all.
While the course isn't bad, it's just, well, not really inspired. First thought was, "Holy sh*t that's a lot of grass." There are a few nice fresh cut technical sections that I may have gone overboard photographing, but they are real purdy. I do wish they would have incorporated more fresh-cut woods sections, but that said, lets again leave judgment for race day. If anything, the laps will be fast. Go ahead, argue about beer.
