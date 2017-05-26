Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

No on the rear suspension, yes on the dropper post.
SRAM Quarq power meter adapted to Eagle 36T chainring.
One looks tells Florian how hard he can put the hammer down
Florian's unusual looking dropper post is a blacked-out Specialized Command Post XCP. The bulge contains enough room for 35-millimeters of drop, then the post necks down to accommodate the 27.5-millimeter seat tube diameter used for cross-country frames.
HT pedals with titanium axles.
RockShox remote lockout.
DT Swiss XMC carbon wheels.
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes and foam grips.
I'll take Shimano Di2 electronic shifting, but please hold the rear suspension and dropper post.
FRM carbon chain guide, FSA cranks and Crankbrothers Candy pedals.
Shimano XTR brakes and remote lever for Fox Float SC fork.
Remote lockout, GPS mount, and Shimano Di2 display view for space with an inverted FSA stem.
Kenda Honey Badger XC Pro tires on Crankbrothers Cobalt II carbon wheels.
Sparse describes Sam's hardtail. No dropper, one shift lever, two brakes and a one-by SRAM Eagle drivetrain. The inertia-controlled, Brain-equipped RockShox SID World Cup fork eliminates the need for a handlebar-mount remote lever.
Rotor Rex 1 crankset with Q-ring oval chainring and Look pedals.
Magura MT8 Carbon brakes and no-frill grips.
Specialized carbon Roval Control SL wheels
Woodruff is sporting a full-travel Fox Transfer dropper post.
Fox Step Cast fork and matching foam grips.
Stages power meter.
Electronic remote lockout plugged into the fork.
Shimano XTR Di2
Stan's prototype carbon wheels. Chloe is a racing development rider.
Fox dropper post, yes.
Trek's IsoSpeed Decoupler reportedly reduces impacts without riders suffering the stigma of riding rear suspension.
Shimano Di2 shifting, with a Fox electric lockout switch on the right grip.
Shimano XTR one-by crankset with the obligatory top guide (MRP).
Short-travel Fox Transfer dropper post with the saddle slammed forward.
Bontrager wheels and tires - and an impressive bail-out gear on that XTR cassette.
DT Swiss suspension and no dropper for the Dutch crusher.
In last week's World Cup, Van der Poel dropped his chain due to a broken RD clutch. To add security, the Cabtech chainguard provides peace of mind.
Heat-shrunk wrap and a long, inverted stem for the big Dutchman..
Shimano XTR Di2 transmission with an 11-40 cassette.
