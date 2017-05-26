PINKBIKE TECH

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

May 26, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Yolanda Neff's
KROSS LEVEL TE
No rear suspension and no dropper post for Neff.

SRAM everywhere: Guide Level brakes...
XX1 Eagle transmission, powered by a 32-tooth chainring.

Remote fork lockout and lack of a dropper post hints that this race will be contested on the climbs. Pure and simple.
Mitas Sylla Textra tires on DT Swiss XRC 1200 carbon wheels.




Florian Vogle's
FOCUS RAVEN MAX
No on the rear suspension, yes on the dropper post.

SRAM Quarq power meter adapted to Eagle 36T chainring.
One looks tells Florian how hard he can put the hammer down

Florian's unusual looking dropper post is a blacked-out Specialized Command Post XCP. The bulge contains enough room for 35-millimeters of drop, then the post necks down to accommodate the 27.5-millimeter seat tube diameter used for cross-country frames.

HT pedals with titanium axles.

RockShox remote lockout.
DT Swiss XMC carbon wheels.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes and foam grips.




Marco Fontana's BIANCHI METHANOL CV
I'll take Shimano Di2 electronic shifting, but please hold the rear suspension and dropper post.

FRM carbon chain guide, FSA cranks and Crankbrothers Candy pedals.

Shimano XTR brakes and remote lever for Fox Float SC fork.
Remote lockout, GPS mount, and Shimano Di2 display view for space with an inverted FSA stem.

Kenda Honey Badger XC Pro tires on Crankbrothers Cobalt II carbon wheels.

Marco Fontana s Bianchi Methanol CV



Sam Gaze's
SPECIALIZED EPIC S-WORKS
Sparse describes Sam's hardtail. No dropper, one shift lever, two brakes and a one-by SRAM Eagle drivetrain. The inertia-controlled, Brain-equipped RockShox SID World Cup fork eliminates the need for a handlebar-mount remote lever.

Rotor Rex 1 crankset with Q-ring oval chainring and Look pedals.

Magura MT8 Carbon brakes and no-frill grips.
Specialized carbon Roval Control SL wheels




Chloe Woodruff's PIVOT LES
Woodruff is sporting a full-travel Fox Transfer dropper post.

Fox Step Cast fork and matching foam grips.

Stages power meter.

Electronic remote lockout plugged into the fork.
Shimano XTR Di2

Stan's prototype carbon wheels. Chloe is a racing development rider.




Evie Richard's
TREK PRO CALIBER 9.7
Fox dropper post, yes.

Trek's IsoSpeed Decoupler reportedly reduces impacts without riders suffering the stigma of riding rear suspension.

Shimano Di2 shifting, with a Fox electric lockout switch on the right grip.

Shimano XTR one-by crankset with the obligatory top guide (MRP).
Short-travel Fox Transfer dropper post with the saddle slammed forward.
Bontrager wheels and tires - and an impressive bail-out gear on that XTR cassette.



Mathieu van der Poel s Stevens Senora SL.
Mathieu van der Poel's STEVENS SENORA SL
DT Swiss suspension and no dropper for the Dutch crusher.

In last week's World Cup, Van der Poel dropped his chain due to a broken RD clutch. To add security, the Cabtech chainguard provides peace of mind.
In last week's World Cup, Van der Poel dropped his chain due to a broken RD clutch. To add security, the Cabtech chainguard provides peace of mind.

Heat-shrunk wrap and a long, inverted stem for the big Dutchman.
Heat-shrunk wrap and a long, inverted stem for the big Dutchman..
Shimano XTR Di2 transmission with an 11-40 cassette.
Shimano XTR Di2 transmission with an 11-40 cassette.

Sleek carbonb lines. No dropper post for Van der Poel.



