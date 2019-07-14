Cross-Country Tech from the Pits - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Jul 14, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Carlos Coloma s BH is painted to commemorate his Rio 2016 appearance. Every aspect of the design is painted on even the fork and it s lettering and logos.

Graphics include his tattoo that his oldest son wrote out for him.

Spain's Carlos Coloma's BH has been painted to commemorate his appearance at the 2016 Olympic games. Those aren't stickers, either, with even the fork's lettering and logos being done by hand and brush rather than with stickers. The phrase on the bike's toptube is a tattoo that his oldest son wrote out for him.


A new Michelin Wild tire that the Orbea KMC team is looking to test this week even though the course is mostly grass.

Super fast tread patterns are in store this weekend.
Michelin has a new cross-country tire that the Orbea KMC team was testing during the week in France. The fast-rolling, dry and dusty course suited a less aggressive tread pattern, though.


Something new over at Ghost. This is the bike Anne Terpstra pedaled to victory in Andorra. It s a prototype that looks to have a steeper seat tube angle longer top tube and be slacker.


If you were watching the Andorra World Cup closely, you might have spotted Anne Terpstra's prototype Ghost cross-country rocket. Given that Terpstra won that race, she's probably a fan of the new bike, too. No word on tech details yet, but it looks to have a steeper seat angle, longer front-end, and a slacker head angle.


Saddle measurements and other adjustments at Giant.
Bike setup in the Giant pits. Every millimeter is important.


A pair of Fox 32 s ready for a servicing.
A pair of Fox Step-Cast forks waiting to be called into action.


A new fork to be released soon from SR Suntour. The Axon 34 will be have 34mm stanchions Boost and 29r only the Equilizer air cartridge with positive and negative chambers previous fork was coil sprung low speed lockout rebound. Comes in 100mm 110mm 120mm.

SR Suntour's Axon 34 Werx with a carbon crown and steerer tube. It gets a new air spring system with self-equalizing positive and negative chambers replacing the old version's coil-sprung negative spring. This drops grams and ensures that the negative spring pressure is always ideal, too. Adjustments including low-speed compression and rebound, and lockout.


Cool thumb rests spotted. the idea here is to have some stability while resting your hand on the bars when climbing. Your thumbs come up over the bar and not under like a traditional grip.
Togs at the World Cup. The idea is to have some stability while resting your hands on the 'bar when climbing. Your thumbs come up over, not under like a with traditional grip.


Jolanda Neff's new Quark power meter sports a solid chainring instead of being milled out to save grams. It's said to provide more accurate numbers.


Courtney and Schurter brakes.
All the bits and bobbles.
Kate and Nino's new brakes.


Violated troll tire valve covers.
Violated troll tire valve caps.



Ramona Forchini's Felt looking fast while sitting still.



Czech cross-country racer Ondrej Cink's Kross with DT Swiss suspension.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Les Gets World Cup Xc 2019 World Cup


5 Comments

  • + 1
 DT Swiss why did you put the fork brace on the backside of the fork. Now the thing looks like a misassembled big box store bike
  • + 3
 That troll has seen some shit. Eek
  • + 2
 Pro xc bikes now, are basically mini enduro bike's. Super capable, dropper posts, slackening geo. All these bikes are rad!
  • + 1
 That BH looks great..... but I'm a sucker for a white bike.
  • + 1
 I'll give those Michelin tires the green light

